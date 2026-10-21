NASCAR Team Confirms Gio Ruggiero’s Return for 2027 Season

TRICON Garage confirmed that Gio Ruggiero will return to the No. 17 Toyota Tundra for the 2027 NASCAR Truck Series season.

The 20-year-old driver will compete in his third consecutive full-time campaign with the team after two seasons of steady progress. TRICON announced the news on Wednesday, making Ruggiero the first driver confirmed for its 2027 lineup.

The announcement comes as the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season approaches its conclusion, with Ruggiero among the 10 drivers who qualified for the Chase.

Although he has yet to win a race this season, the Massachusetts native has recorded four top-five finishes and 11 top-10 results through 22 races. His return gives TRICON continuity as the organization prepares for another championship campaign.

NASCAR Team Confirms Gio Ruggiero for Third Season

TRICON Garage announced Ruggiero’s return on social media, writing, “The No. 17 will look familiar in ‘27. Gio Ruggiero will be back at TRICON for a third full-time campaign!”

Ruggiero joined TRICON in 2025 after Taylor Gray moved to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with Joe Gibbs Racing. He made an encouraging start to his full-time NASCAR Truck Series career, winning at Talladega Superspeedway and earning Rookie of the Year honors.

He finished 11th in the 2025 championship standings after recording seven top-five finishes and 11 top-10 results in 25 races.

Across his first two full-time seasons with TRICON, Ruggiero has recorded 11 top-five finishes and 22 top-10 results in 47 starts. His Talladega victory is still his only career win in the Truck Series.

Gio Ruggiero’s 2026 NASCAR Truck Series Results

Ruggiero has consistently performed well throughout the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season. In 22 races, he has recorded four top-five finishes and 11 top-10 results, despite remaining winless.

His performances earned him a place among the 10 drivers in the Truck Series Chase. With three races left, Ruggiero still has a chance to improve his results before the season ends.

The team has not announced Ruggiero’s crew chief for 2027. He worked with Jerame Donley during his rookie season before partnering with Jeff Stankiewicz in 2026.

TRICON’s decision to retain Ruggiero gives the team continuity as it prepares for the next season. The organization won the 2025 Truck Series championship and will look to remain competitive in 2027.

Gio Ruggiero Adds ARCA Wins to His Racing Record

Alongside his full-time NASCAR Truck Series campaign, Ruggiero has competed in the ARCA Menards Series for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2026. He has made six starts and recorded four victories.

Before joining TRICON, Ruggiero raced for Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series East. He finished third in the 2024 championship after earning a win and several top-five and top-10 finishes.

The 20-year-old has gained experience on superspeedways, short tracks, intermediate tracks, and road courses.

His confirmed return to TRICON for 2027 gives him another opportunity to build on his Truck Series experience and pursue more victories. The team has not yet announced the rest of its 2027 lineup or confirmed who will serve as Ruggiero’s crew chief.