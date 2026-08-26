NASCAR Team Hit With Penalties After New Hampshire Wheel Failure

William Byron’s NASCAR team will head into the final regular-season race without two key pit crew members after NASCAR issued suspensions following a serious wheel failure at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The penalties came after the left-rear wheel on Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet separated from the car during Sunday’s Dollar Tree 301.

The failure sent Byron into the outside wall and ended his run inside the top five. NASCAR announced the penalties Tuesday in its official Penalty Report. The Hendrick Motorsports crew members will miss the Daytona race and the opening playoff race at Darlington. Byron finished 30th, five laps down, after serving a two-lap penalty. He still secured a place in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

NASCAR Penalties Hit William Byron’s Crew

NASCAR issued a citation to the No. 24 team for a Safety-level violation related to Sections 8.8.10.4 A&D, which covers tires, wheels, and safety infractions. “Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle during the event.”

NASCAR then suspended rear-tire changer Orane Ossowski and jackman Allen Holman for the next two Cup Series championship points races, through and including Darlington.

That means both crew members will miss the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway and the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 6.

New Hampshire Speedway Wheel Failure Ends Byron’s Race

The wheel came off Byron’s Chevrolet on Lap 233 of the 301-lap race at the 1.058-mile New Hampshire Speedway track. Byron had been running inside the top five before the failure.

The race began on wet-weather tires after afternoon rain, then drivers switched to slicks after Lap 40. Multiple cautions and pit strategy shaped the race.

Ryan Blaney won the New Hampshire race for the second straight year. The Team Penske driver led 115 laps and beat Bubba Wallace by 0.586 seconds after taking two tires during a late pit stop.

Byron’s 30th-place finish did not stop him from clinching a 2026 NASCAR Playoffs spot.

Hendrick Motorsports Names Replacement Pit Crew

Hendrick Motorsports has moved quickly to cover the two positions on Byron’s pit crew. Dax Hollifield, normally the jackman for Alex Bowman’s No. 48 team, will take over as Byron’s jackman. Rod Cox, Bowman’s regular rear-tire changer, will handle the rear-tire changer role for the next two races.

The suspensions come at an important point in the NASCAR Cup Series season. Daytona closes the regular season, while Darlington starts the 10-race championship playoff.

The same NASCAR Penalty Report also confirmed that Quinta Funderburk has been reinstated. The report states: “Quinta Funderburk has been reinstated and he is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday for the regular-season finale, with the race scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.