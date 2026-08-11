NASCAR Cup Series Team Honoring Kyle Busch With Special Paint Scheme

The tributes to the late Kyle Busch continue throughout the upcoming NASCAR weekend at Richmond Raceway. For Saturday night’s Cup Series race, Richard Childress Racing is rolling out a special paint scheme honoring the fallen champion.

Austin Hill, who was tabbed to be Busch’s replacement last May, will field the No. 33 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet. On the hood of Hill’s car will feature a graphic of Busch doing his signature bow, one the two-time Cup Series champion did after all of his wins.

Richard Childress Racing on Kyle Busch scheme: ‘A simple gesture. A lasting legacy’

Richard Childress Racing’s social media team revealed the special livery for Hill’s car in a teaser video, posted on Monday. The video can be watched here.

“A bow that meant so much. ❤️ This weekend, we honor Kyle with his signature bow featured on the hood. A simple gesture. A lasting legacy,” RCR wrote.

The paint scheme is fitting for this Saturday’s race as Richmond Raceway was one of Busch’s best tracks. Busch racked up six victories at the 0.75-mile Virginia short track, including four straight spring race wins.

His last Richmond win came in September, a race that saw “Rowdy” start from the rear due to failing post-race inspection and march his way to the front by the time the checkered flag flew.

The NASCAR community is still reeling from Busch’s death. Busch, the winningest overall driver in NASCAR history, died on May 21 after a severe case of pneumonia progressed into sepsis.

Since his passing, the 2026 season has been flooded with tributes to the 63-time Cup Series winner. Last Sunday at Iowa Speedway, Ryan Blaney sported a special M&M’s helmet, a sponsor that was synonymous with Busch’s time driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

At every race since Busch’s passing, the NASCAR racetracks have held a silent Lap 8, with many fans in the grandstands holding up eight fingers in honor of the racing legend.

Richard Childress Racing driver seeking historic Richmond win on Saturday

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Richmond Raceway this Saturday night, with one driver who could pull off a historic victory.

Austin Dillon has been the victor of the last two Cup Series Richmond races. The driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet pulled off the win in 2024 in a controversial finish that saw him intentionally wreck Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin in the final turn.

Last year, Dillon backed that up with an impressive performance and a second straight Richmond win, this time without any controversy.

This Saturday, Dillon will seek a third straight win at NASCAR’s premier short track. It would be a similar feat to his late teammate Kyle Busch, who won four straight Richmond spring races from 2009-2012.

Dillon is coming off a strong 10th-place run at the Iowa Speedway this past Sunday and will aim to carry the momentum into a track that has brought him a ton of success in the last two years.

The win would certainly be emotional as it would be the first Cup win for RCR since Busch’s passing. Having won the last two Richmond races, it is certainly possible Dillon could end up in victory lane on Saturday night.