NASCAR Team Owner Dies After Long Alzheimer’s Battle

NASCAR has lost former team owner George Nield Gillett Jr., who died at 87 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Gillett died Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at Highline Place Memory Care in Denver, surrounded by family. His death closes the chapter on a career that reached far beyond NASCAR and included ownership of major sports and business properties.

Gillett briefly owned a NASCAR Cup Series team after buying a controlling interest in Evernham Motorsports in 2007. He later became involved with the Montreal Canadiens and Liverpool Football Club. His business career also included Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts. Family members described him as an entrepreneur who “spent his life turning big ideas into reality.”

George Gillett’s NASCAR Team Ownership

George Gillett entered NASCAR in August 2007 when he bought a controlling interest in Evernham Motorsports from founder Ray Evernham. The team became Gillett Evernham Motorsports, putting Gillett’s name on a NASCAR Cup Series organization.

During the rest of the 2007 season and throughout 2008, Gillett Evernham Motorsports won two races with Kasey Kahne driving the No. 9 Budweiser Dodge. George Nield Gillett Jr., the former NASCAR team owner, has died at 87 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gillett’s time in NASCAR took a major turn in 2009 when Gillett Evernham Motorsports joined forces with Petty Enterprises to create Richard Petty Motorsports. During that period, Kasey Kahne added wins at Sonoma Raceway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Gillett’s ownership run ended after the 2010 season, when he sold his stake in the team.

The NASCAR chapter remained only one part of Gillett’s wider sports career. His time in stock-car racing also became the subject of later legal disputes, including a lawsuit involving Evernham after the NASCAR sale.

George Gillett Owned the Canadiens and Liverpool

Gillett also became the owner of the Montreal Canadiens in 2001. He bought a majority stake in the NHL club and what was then the Molson Center for $275 million. During his ownership, the arena was renamed Bell Center, while the organization began planning for its centennial.

Canadiens owner, president and CEO Geoff Molson said Gillett “immersed himself in the Montreal community and was appreciated by everyone in the organization.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also praised Gillett’s “passion for the Montreal Canadiens and commitment to the city.” Gillett remained involved with the Canadiens until 2009.

His next major sports venture came in England. In 2007, Gillett and fellow American businessman Tom Hicks bought Liverpool Football Club. Their ownership later faced financial problems and growing opposition from supporters. The pair eventually sold the club to Fenway Sports Group in 2010.

George Gillett’s Business Career and Family

Gillett was born on October 22, 1938, in Wisconsin. His business interests stretched across meatpacking, broadcasting, ski resorts, and professional sports.

In 1985, he acquired ownership of Vail and Beaver Creek. During his ownership, the resorts expanded their terrain and added high-speed quad lifts. Vail also hosted the 1989 World Alpine Ski Championships in Colorado. Heavy debt and rising interest rates later pushed the company into bankruptcy, with Apollo eventually acquiring the assets.

Gillett’s sports interests also included earlier ties to the Harlem Globetrotters and an exploration of ownership of the Miami Dolphins.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rose; sons George “Geordie” Gillett III, Alexander Gillett and Foster Gillett; eight grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; and his stepmother, Ida Gillett. He was preceded in death by his son Andrew, as well as his parents and sister.

Funeral arrangements had not been detailed at the time of the report. Gillett leaves behind a career that crossed NASCAR, hockey, soccer, and the ski industry, with ownership of major sports properties forming a major part of his business legacy.