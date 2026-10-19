NASCAR Team Owner Opens Up About Tough Connor Zilisch Situation

Jeff Gordon has opened up about the challenge Hendrick Motorsports faces as it prepares to bring Connor Zilisch to the team in 2028. The young driver is set to take over the No. 48 Chevrolet after Alex Bowman’s expected departure following the 2027 season.

However, Zilisch still has work to do with Trackhouse Racing before making the move. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio during Hendrick Motorsports Fan Day, Gordon said his team must prepare for Zilisch’s arrival without distracting him from his current duties.

The Hendrick vice chairman wants the 20-year-old to arrive confident and ready to compete. At the same time, he stressed the need to respect Trackhouse and allow Zilisch to focus on his current team. Gordon admitted the wait until 2028 is difficult.

Jeff Gordon Explains Hendrick Motorsports’ Connor Zilisch Challenge

Hendrick Motorsports announced in August 2026 that Zilisch would join the team in 2028 and drive the No. 48 Chevrolet. The deal puts the young driver on course to replace Bowman after the 2027 season.

Gordon said Hendrick wants to make sure Zilisch has the support he needs when he arrives.

“But as far as it relates to Hendrick Motorsports, yeah, we want to make sure that, you know, he comes here with confidence of what he’s capable of doing and that we put him into, you know, a situation where he can thrive.”

“And so we have our job to do to make sure that that’s in place when he gets here.”

However, Zilisch remains with Trackhouse Racing, where he must keep working with the team’s leadership and improve his results. Gordon said the driver needs to stay focused on his current role rather than look too far ahead to his future with Hendrick.

Jeff Gordon Urges Connor Zilisch to Focus on Trackhouse Racing

Gordon said Zilisch must remain a team player at Trackhouse and keep working to achieve success before moving to Hendrick Motorsports.

“And I think for him, he’s got to still stay in that situation he’s in and be a team player and try to cultivate everything he can to get success, brought in there working with Justin, their leadership,” Gordon said.

Gordon also admitted he must be careful when advising a driver who still races for another organization.

“I just try to encourage him, but it’s a fine line between getting involved with another team and trying to just reassure him.”

The Hendrick vice chairman said he had been in contact with Zilisch and continued to offer encouragement. He described the challenge as supporting the driver without interfering with Trackhouse’s work.

“I was texting him this morning about another kid that his dad had reached out to me that used to race with him. And I try to encourage him and say, look, I’m excited, can’t wait, keep your head up.”

Gordon also praised Trackhouse owner Justin Marks for how he has handled the situation.

“And I give Justin a lot of credit. He’s a gentleman about this whole deal.”

Jeff Gordon Admits Waiting Until 2028 Is Tough

Hendrick Motorsports has more than a year to prepare for Zilisch’s arrival, but Gordon acknowledged the timing makes it difficult. The team wants the young driver to succeed in the No. 48 Chevrolet, while Trackhouse remains responsible for his development until the move takes place.

“But, yeah, it is tough. I don’t know. It’s a fine line.”

Gordon’s comments show that Hendrick intends to support Zilisch while allowing him to focus on his current team. The driver must continue improving at Trackhouse before beginning the next stage of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Gordon said his message to Zilisch is to stay calm and focus on his work.

“Just take the pressure off and do your job the best you can.”

“So it’s tough waiting a year, Gordon added.”