NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Kansas Halted Due to Rain

Mother Nature has halted the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the Kansas Speedway just after Stage 2 ended. If the race cannot resume, the current running order will become the official results of the race.

Weather already washed out Cup Series qualifying and practice at the Kansas Speedway, with tomorrow’s lineup being set by the metric. After 69 of 134 laps of the Race to Stop Suicide 200, Grant Enfinger is the leader.

NASCAR Truck Series race stopped due to rain

As the Truck Series field rolled down pit road and were stopped for the red flag due to rain, motorsports insider Jeff Gluck expressed doubt in the racing resuming.

“Red flag. This may be it,” he wrote.

Here is a look at the top 10 after 69 laps. It will become the official race results if the race cannot get back underway.

Grant Enfinger (Chase) Ben Rhodes (Chase) Kaden Honeycutt (Chase) Corey LaJoie Mini Tyrrell Ty Majeski (Chase) Christian Eckes (Chase) Andres Perez De Lara Brenden Queen Giovanni Ruggiero (Chase)

Championship contender Kaden Honeycutt asserted his dominance in Saturday’s race by winning both stages. However, on a pit strategy call at the end of Stage 2, the driver of the No. 11 surrendered the lead after Enfinger elected to stay out.

There were three cautions for cause through the first 69 laps. Two of the incidents involved Connor Hall spinning down the backstretch in the No. 4 Niece Motorsports truck.

A multi-truck incident broke out to start Stage 3 involving Stewart Friesen, Daniel Dye and others.

Championship contender Layne Riggs had a strong showing through the first two stages, placing third in Stage 1 and second in Stage 2.

Unfortunately for the driver of the No. 34, a slow pit stop shuffled him back mid-pack. At the red flag, Riggs is in the 19th position.

Despite the inclement weather, NASCAR is determined to get the Truck Series circuit back on track to finish the 134-lap event.

“NASCAR is about to start working on drying the track,” wrote FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass via X.

Why the Craftsman Truck Series race today is important

The Race to Stop Suicide 200 at the Kansas Speedway is the second race of the Chase for the Craftsman Truck Series. The seven-race Chase began for the series last Thursday at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

As the field sits in a red flag period, here is a look at the current Truck Series Chase standings if the race were to be rain-shortened.

Kaden Honeycutt — LEADER Layne Riggs — (-17) Ty Majeski — (-45) Grant Enfinger — (-49) Gio Ruggiero — (-49) Chandler Smith — (-60) Christian Eckes — (-67) Ben Rhodes — (-75) Daniel Hemric — (-75) Tyler Ankrum — (-97)

Eight of the 10 Chase drivers are seeking their first Craftsman Truck Series championship. Meanwhile, Ty Majeski aims to win his second Truck Series title, while Ben Rhodes is gunning for his third championship.

The Truck Series circuit heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway in two weeks for the third race of the Chase. Following Charlotte is Phoenix, Talladega, Martinsville and Homestead to wrap up the 2026 season.

The 2026 champion will be crowned based on whoever has the most points at the end of the seven-race stretch.