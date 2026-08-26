NASCAR Truck Series Gets New Title Sponsor For 2027

The NASCAR Truck Series will have a new entitlement sponsor beginning in 2027. FedEx Freight will become the main sponsor for one of the top three premier NASCAR series beginning next year.

Craftsman has been the title sponsor for the Truck Series since 2023, in what was a return to the series after being the title sponsor from 1995-2008. The Truck Series has gone through numerous title sponsors since the beginning of the series back in 1995.

Starting in 2027, FedEx Freight will be synonymous with the NASCAR Truck Series.

Details of the new title sponsor for the NASCAR Truck Series

Jordan Bianchi, NASCAR writer for The Athletic, broke the news of the new Truck Series entitlement sponsor on Wednesday afternoon.

“NEWS: NASCAR’s Truck Series to have a new entitlement sponsor in 2027, with FedEx Freight replacing Craftsman, sources tell @TheAthletic,” Bianchi wrote via X.

Bianchi wrote in an article via The Athletic that the deal between NASCAR and FedEx Freight to become the new title sponsor is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks.

Although the details of the deal are unknown, Bianchi wrote that NASCAR is “seeking a deal totaling in the low eight figures annually, according to those sources, a figure that includes purse payouts, rights fees and activation around the partnership, including media buys.”

FedEx Freight, formerly under FedEx Corporation, “spun off into an independent, publicly traded company” after June 1 of this year, Bianchi wrote.

“FedEx Freight is the largest provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) services in North America, a market that combines shipments from multiple customers onto the same truck, allowing businesses to move freight more efficiently than paying for an entire trailer,” via CNBC.

FedEx was a prominent partner of NASCAR for many years throughout the mid-2000s, 2010s, and early 2020s.

Most notably, FedEx was the primary sponsor for 64-time Cup Series winner Denny Hamlin. FedEx was the primary sponsor for the driver of the No. 11 for more than 500 Cup Series races across 20 seasons (2005-2024).

Evolution of the NASCAR Truck Series title sponsor

In 1995, NASCAR introduced the Truck Series, which served as the third top-tier national touring series behind the Cup Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

From the beginning, Craftsman Tools was the title sponsor for the series. Craftsman Tools remained the title sponsor for 14 seasons until 2008. In 2009, Camping World became the new title sponsor for the series.

In 2014, Camping World signed a seven-year extension to remain as the title sponsor for the Truck Series. Yet, in 2018, it was announced that Gander Outdoors, subsidiary of Camping World, would take over as the title sponsor beginning in 2019.

Gander Outdoors remained the title sponsor until 2022, when Craftsman Tools was reintroduced as the main sponsor for the Truck Series.

FedEx Freight becomes the fourth different title sponsor name for the Truck Series and marks the fifth different change to the name.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is about to begin its seven-race Chase. Bristol Motor Speedway will be the site for the Chase opener, which takes place on Thursday night, September 17.