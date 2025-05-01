NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 Preview: Favorite, underdog, top storylines

On Friday, the stars of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will take on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway in the eighth race of the 2025 season. Here’s what you need to know going into the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas.

Favorite: Corey Heim (+165 to win, per DraftKings)

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Heim is the odds-on favorite to earn his third win of 2025 on Friday. Through seven races this season, Heim has four top-five finishes, six top-10s and is the current points leader by 22 markers over Chandler Smith. Heim’s second win of the season came at a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14), and while he’s yet to win a Truck Series race at Texas, he’s finished seventh, seventh and second in his three Truck Series starts at TMS. Without Kyle Busch – who beat Heim at Texas in 2024 – in the field, Heim has an excellent chance to snag his third win of 2025 in the Lone Star State.

Underdog: Jake Garcia (+4000, per DraftKings)

These odds seem unreasonably long for Garcia, who is seventh in points and is coming off a career-best runner up finish at Rockingham on April 18. Garcia has five top-10s through seven races this season, and the No. 13 team is bound to find themselves in victory lane sooner rather than later if they keep running as well as they have been. Garcia finished fifth at Texas in 2023, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in the mix on Friday.

Which non-Truck Series regular could spoil the party?

Three drivers on the entry list for Friday’s race that aren’t full-time Truck Series drivers seem to fit this bill the most: Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones, who will be in the No. 1 Toyota for TRICON Garage; Xfinity Series rookie Nick Sanchez, who will be in the No. 07 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports; and Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar, who will be in the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. Jones, who won the Xfinity Series race at Darlington on April 5, should have plenty of confidence to go along with a fast truck. Sanchez won two Truck Series races en route to a fifth-place points finish in 2024, while Hocevar earned the first of his four Truck Series victories at Texas in 2023 en route to a Championship 4 appearance. Out of the ‘Buschwhackers’ entered in Friday’s race, these three have the best chance of stealing a win.

Can Ford break through?

The last time a Ford won a Truck Series race at Texas, it was with future Cup Series star Greg Biffle behind the wheel of Jack Roush’s No. 50 truck in 2000. Ford has been shut out at TMS since, though the Blue Ovals have a few worthy contenders this year. They mainly come from the ThorSport Racing stable, which includes defending Truck Series champion Ty Majeski, two -time Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes, Garcia and three-time champion and two-time Texas winner Matt Crafton. Two other Fords that could be in the mix are Layne Riggs and Bristol winner Chandler Smith, who drive for Front Row Motorsports. It’s been a long drought for Ford in the Truck Series at Texas, but they have a great shot at ending the dry spell on Friday night.