NASCAR: Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing’s Future Unclear

Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing have not reached an agreement beyond the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. That leaves both the driver and team with a lot of questions of what their futures are in the series.

Dillon is in his second full-time season behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevrolet. The 34-year-old finished 33rd in the points standings last year, but notably made it to the final round of the In-Season Challenge, finishing runner-up despite entering as the lowest seed.

Unfortunately for Dillon, results have been difficult to come by again in 2026. After 19 races, Dillon finds himself 32nd in the points standings with an average finish of 25.4.

Kaulig Racing CEO has not discussed Dillon’s future beyond 2026

“Rammin is Racing,” an X user that follows Kaulig Racing, recapped a Thursday morning interview with Kaulig Racing CEO on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The account reported that Rice has not discussed Dillon’s future with Kaulig, rather they are focused on turning the No. 10 team’s results around for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

“Kaulig Racing CEO (Chris Rice) was on Sirius XM this morning where he was asked about the future of Ty Dillon for 2027. He said they have not discussed 2027 at all. They have just discussed how they can get better this year,” they wrote.

“Rammin is Racing” went on to report that a “cutoff date” of August 1 is the plan for an announcement on the future of the No. 10 car.

Furthermore, “Rammin is Racing” went on to say Kaulig Racing is most likely moving to Dodge in 2027, per a source familiar with the matter.

With the rumblings of Dodge returning and Kaulig Racing fielding the reintroduced manufacturer in 2027, it is a safe bet that Dillon will not return to the team next year.

“They are in the process of finalizing details and production and announcements and that if the team goes to Dodge Ty is no longer a candidate for that ride and the team will move on to someone else as Dodge comes in,” they wrote.

Kaulig Racing fields Dodge RAMs in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. It is the first time a RAM has been on-track in NASCAR since 2012. With the connections in the Truck Series, it makes sense that Kaulig would field Dodges in the Cup Series next year.

A look at Ty Dillon’s NASCAR career

It would not be the first time Ty Dillon has switched teams in the NASCAR Cup Series, if he ends up parting ways with Kaulig Racing after this year.

Dillon, who has never won a Cup Series race after 297 starts, started his full-time Cup career in 2017 driving for Germain Racing. He wheeled the No. 13 Chevrolet for four seasons before moving to Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2021.

After one year at Gaunt Brothers, Dillon raced for Petty GMS Motorsports full-time in 2022. He then moved to Spire Motorsports in 2023, piloting the No. 77 car.

Dillon competed for three different teams part-time in 2024 before moving to Kaulig Racing full-time in 2025.

While he has never won at NASCAR’s premier level, Dillon has one victory in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and three wins in the Craftsman Truck Series.