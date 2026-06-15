NASCAR: Tyler Reddick Sounds Concerned as Denny Hamlin Closes the Points Gap

Tyler Reddick remains the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, but his advantage over Denny Hamlin is shrinking at a critical stage of the season. After Hamlin’s victory at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Reddick’s lead in the regular-season standings dropped to just 19 points with 11 races remaining before the regular-season champion is crowned.

The fight between the two Toyota drivers has become one of the biggest stories in NASCAR. Reddick leads the standings with 704 points, while Hamlin follows closely with 685. Earlier this season, Reddick built a lead of more than 100 points thanks to multiple victories and consistent finishes. That cushion has nearly disappeared as Hamlin has put together one of the strongest stretches of his 2026 campaign.

With valuable playoff points and the regular-season championship on the line, every race now carries added importance. The next two events could be especially significant as NASCAR heads to a pair of road-course races where Reddick has traditionally been one of the strongest drivers in the field.

NASCAR Points Battle Tightens After Pocono Raceway

Hamlin continued his recent hot streak by winning at Pocono Raceway, collecting his fourth victory of the season. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran started from the pole, led 28 laps, and finished 1.678 seconds ahead of Reddick to earn his eighth career win at the Pennsylvania track.

The result further tightened the NASCAR points battle between the two championship contenders. While Reddick finished near the front, he admitted that strong finishes alone may not be enough to extend his lead.

“We’ll just try to get back to gaining points. Running in the top five isn’t necessarily good enough right now. We need to outperform a lot of those guys.”

His comments highlight how competitive the NASCAR points battle has become. Stage points and race finishes are now playing a major role as both drivers chase the regular-season title.

Tyler Reddick Targets Road Course Races to Rebuild Lead

The next phase of the schedule may provide an opportunity for Tyler Reddick to regain momentum in the standings. NASCAR visits the new San Diego street course at Naval Base Coronado on June 21 before heading to Sonoma Raceway the following weekend.

Road course races have often been among Reddick’s strongest events. His success on technical layouts has made him a regular contender whenever the series leaves traditional oval tracks.

Because of that, Tyler Reddick believes the upcoming races could have a major impact on the championship fight.

“The next two weeks are pivotal,” Reddick said.

He also made it clear that his attention is fully on the immediate challenge ahead.

“It’ll go beyond just the next two weeks, but honestly, my focus is on these next two races.”

Denny Hamlin Momentum Raises Stakes in NASCAR Points Battle

Although Tyler Reddick may have an advantage on road courses, Hamlin enters the upcoming races with significant momentum. He has won three straight races at Nashville, Michigan, and Pocono, steadily reducing the gap in the standings.

Reddick expects the NASCAR points battle to remain close because both teams have tracks ahead where they should be competitive.

“There are a lot of tracks coming up where we’re both going to be very strong. It’s just going to come down to who puts together the better weekend and closes things out.”

The rivalry is even more notable because Hamlin is a co-owner of 23XI Racing, the team that fields Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota. With the NASCAR points battle tightening and several important races ahead, the fight for the regular-season championship remains wide open.