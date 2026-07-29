NASCAR Veteran Fires Back as Brickyard 400 Criticism Reaches a Breaking Point

The future of the Brickyard 400 has become a major talking point after another race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway drew criticism from fans and analysts. Many questioned whether NASCAR should continue holding one of its biggest events at the famous track after the 2026 race featured limited passing and little on-track action.

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace believes the answer is not to remove Indianapolis from the Cup Series schedule.

While he admitted the event fell short of expectations, he argued that NASCAR has enjoyed a strong season overall and should focus on fixing the problem rather than abandoning one of the sport’s most historic venues.

Kenny Wallace Defends Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kenny Wallace strongly rejected the idea of dropping the Brickyard 400 from the NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

“Let’s go with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I respectfully say, get it out of your head that we’re going to throw the racetrack away. Let’s get rid of the racetrack. Have you lost your damn mind?”

Wallace admitted the Brickyard 400 did not deliver the racing many fans expected. Jeff Gluck’s fan poll showed that only 22% of voters believed the race was good, a result Wallace said he was not surprised to see.

Still, he reminded fans that NASCAR has produced several exciting races throughout the season.

“We’ve come off a year of great NASCAR racing. We’ve had so many good races.”

He pointed to the North Wilkesboro All-Star Race and Atlanta as examples of exciting events that reminded him of NASCAR’s earlier years.

“We’ve beat up on them for 20 straight years. Aren’t you exhausted?”

Kenny Wallace Suggests NASCAR Fix the Next Gen Car

Rather than replacing the Next Gen car or removing the Brickyard 400, Wallace believes NASCAR should make track-specific aerodynamic changes.

“We’re not going to get rid of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We’re not going to get rid of the race car. Let’s get rid of billions and billions of dollars worth of race car so we run better at one racetrack. All right?”

Wallace suggested adding aerodynamic fins to the cars to increase drag and help drivers make more passes.

“All we got to do is create some aerodynamic fins to bolt on this race car strategically,” he explained.

He compared the idea to NASCAR’s past use of Gurney flaps and wicker bills.

“We need to create drag with the car in front so the car behind can get a run, pull out, and pass,” Wallace said.

Wallace also noted that NASCAR already adjusts cars for different tracks, so making aerodynamic changes for larger speedways would not be unusual.

“You’re not going to have one car run good everywhere. We just fix the son of a bitch. We don’t stop the sport. We don’t tear it down and build a new car.”

Brickyard 400 Backlash Sparks Kenny Wallace’s Message

Wallace also responded to the criticism that followed the Brickyard 400, urging fans to avoid overreacting after one disappointing race.

“I can see the haters are having a field day. You want to tear the sport down, everything.”

Instead of focusing on criticism, Wallace encouraged fans to look for solutions that could improve racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Be like me. Be a leader. Figure out how to solve the problem. Calm down.”

His comments came after Corey Heim won the 2026 Brickyard 400, a race that faced criticism for limited passing and attendance figures that remain below the crowds Indianapolis Motor Speedway attracted during NASCAR’s peak years.

Wallace has previously said those attendance numbers are unlikely to return, but he believes NASCAR should keep improving the racing product rather than walk away from one of its most recognizable events.