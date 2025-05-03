NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Preview: Favorite, underdog, top storylines

On Saturday, the stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Favorite: Justin Allgaier (+400, per BetMGM)

Along with being the defending Xfinity Series champion and one of the greatest Xfinity Series drivers of all time, Allgaier also won the first two mile-and-a-half races of 2025 exlcuding the drafting-style track of Atlanta (Las Vegas and Homestead). Surprisingly, he’s yet to win at Texas, where in 27 starts, he has 15 top-10s and seven top-fives. That could very well change on Saturday as Allgaier looks to tie Austin Hill with his third win of 2025. Allgaier will start second in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Underdog: Taylor Gray (+4000, per BetMGM)

Gray has arguably been the most impressive Xfinity Series rookie not named Connor Zilisch so far this season. In his lone Xfinity Series start at Texas, Gray finished 11th in 2024. In the 2024 Truck Series race at Texas, he finished seventh. Those solid results may give Gray an edge over a few of his fellow rookies with less experience at TMS, especially with practice and qualifying being rained out. Gray has had speed all season, and once he starts pairing that speed with results, the field is going to be in trouble. Gray will start 12th in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

How will the lack of track time impact drivers?

When the field dives off into turn 1 on Lap 1 of Saturday’s race, it will be the first time the Xfinity Series field traverses the track at speed. That’s a detriment to everyone as it is, but at a track such as Texas that has been described as sketchy in recent years, it’s more worrying for the drivers. The aforementioned rookie class likely suffered the most from the lack of on-track activities on Friday, but two drivers may be in the catbird’s seat: Brandon Jones, who turned a few laps in Friday’s Truck Series race before being involved in a crash; and Cup Series champion Kyle Larson – a substitute for an injured Connor Zilisch – who will participate in Cup Series practice and qualifying before racing in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Can Chevrolet continue its 1.5-mile dominance?

It’s hard to pinpoint a specific team as the one to watch on Saturday, but it’s much easier to point a manufacturer that should feel good going into the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300: Chevrolet. The Bowtie Brigade is the defending winner, as Sam Mayer won in a JRM Chevy in 2024, but Chevrolet has been emblazoned on the winning vehicle at the last four traditional 1.5-mile races (five if you include Atlanta) dating back to AJ Allmendinger’s win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October of 2024. JR Motorsports, Kaulig Racing and Richard Childress Racing all race under the Chevy banner, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a Chevrolet pull into victory lane on Saturday afternoon.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will go green shortly after 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, with coverage on the CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Pre-race coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on the CW and PRN.