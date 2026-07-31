NASCAR’s Bold 2027 Plan Could Leave Some Historic Tracks Behind

NASCAR is preparing a major change to its 2027 Chase for the Cup schedule, with three current postseason tracks expected to lose their places while three familiar venues return, according to a report by Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.

The reported changes would reshape the 10-race championship run just one year after NASCAR brought back its traditional Chase format. Under the current system, the top 16 drivers in the standings after 26 regular-season races qualify for the 10-race Chase, and the driver with the most points at the end wins the championship.

Although NASCAR has not released the official 2027 schedule, the reported changes show another effort to balance tradition, competition, and scheduling while creating a varied test for championship contenders.

NASCAR 2027 Chase Could Lose Bristol, Darlington, and Gateway

The biggest reported change is the removal of Bristol Motor Speedway’s famous Night Race from the NASCAR 2027 Chase. “Jordan Bianchi reported, Bristol Motor Speedway’s revered night race will no longer be part of the Chase and will go back to a regular-season slot in August, where it was from 1976-2019 before it was moved to the playoffs.”

The race became an important elimination event under NASCAR’s former playoff format. With eliminations no longer part of the Chase, keeping Bristol late in the season is no longer seen as necessary.

“There, the Tennessee track was positioned as an elimination race in the old postseason format. Without elimination as a selling point, and wanting to avoid competition with the Tennessee Volunteers and the rest of college football, it makes sense for the race to go back to its highly popular August date,” Bianchi explained.

Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway, also known as Gateway, are also expected to leave the NASCAR 2027 Chase. Bianchi reported, “Other tracks expected to bump out of the Chase next year are Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and World Wide Technology Raceway (commonly known as Gateway) outside of St. Louis.”

NASCAR 2027 Chase Brings Back Richmond, New Hampshire, and Watkins Glen

The NASCAR 2027 Chase is expected to welcome Richmond Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Watkins Glen International as replacements.

Richmond and New Hampshire both have long histories with the Chase. Richmond hosted postseason races during the late 2010s, while New Hampshire opened the Chase every year from 2004 through 2017. Their return would restore two tracks known for close racing and strategy.

Watkins Glen has already been confirmed to move to September beginning in 2027. The change places the historic road course early in the Chase and keeps a road course in the postseason, after the Charlotte Roval was removed from the schedule for the 2026 season.

Darlington’s move is linked to the calendar rather than performance. “Bianchi noted, Darlington’s annual Southern 500 is entrenched on Labor Day weekend, and that race sliding back as the regular-season finale is solely due to how the calendar falls next year.”

NASCAR 2027 Chase Schedule Still Awaits Official Release

NASCAR has not yet confirmed the complete NASCAR 2027 Chase schedule, but several familiar tracks are still expected to remain part of the championship run. Kansas Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway are all expected to stay, although the final race order has not been announced.

The reported changes continue NASCAR’s practice of rotating venues to meet scheduling needs, including avoiding college football conflicts and keeping the postseason balanced across different track types.

Beyond the Chase, discussions on the additional schedule continue. North Wilkesboro Speedway is viewed as a leading candidate to host the 2027 All-Star Race, having previously hosted the event from 2023 through 2025. Talks also continue about possible returns to San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado and a Chicago-area venue, though those discussions are not expected to affect the NASCAR 2027 Chase.

NASCAR is expected to release its official 2027 schedule at a later date, once the reported Chase changes are either confirmed or revised.