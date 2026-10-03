NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Drops Verdict on Attending WNBA Games

Kyle Larson was in attendance for a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) game on Friday night. The two-time and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion watched the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Indiana Fever 94-83 in Game 3 in a best-of-three Round 1 playoff series.

When asked about his appearance at the game, Larson enjoys the environment and added that he attends more WNBA games than NBA games.

Many athletes or celebrities will attend a sporting event and often be doing so for circumstantial reasons. That is not the case with Larson attending WNBA games.

“Yung Money” is a fan.

Kyle Larson on WNBA Games: ‘It’s not that bad’

After a night out in Las Vegas watching the Aces and the Fever clash on the court, Larson was asked about what it is like attending a WNBA game.

“It’s not that bad,” Larson said.

Larson went on to praise the atmosphere at a WNBA game and believes the quality of play is better than watching men play in the NBA. Between the intensity of the players on the court and the passion from the fans, Larson enjoys going to WNBA games.

“The atmosphere at those games are way better than watching the men play. It’s loud the whole time. People are screaming and cheering and booing, and the girls are fiery on the court. So I enjoy it. It’s a good time,” he said.

The game featured Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, two of the WNBA’s biggest stars. Clark scored 18 points in the loss for the Fever, while Cunningham contributed five points.

Cunningham was a recent NASCAR guest as she attended the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The WNBA star appeared on Trackside with John Roberts and Kenny Wallace and also appeared as an honorary member of the USA Network broadcast team.

Kyle Larson Enters Las Vegas With Cup Points Lead

Much like the Las Vegas Aces did on Friday night, Kyle Larson will seek a victory in “Sin City” when he takes to the track this Sunday for the South Point 400.

Larson will sport a yellow and blue Kyle Busch-inspired No. 5 paint scheme, honoring the two-time Cup champion who passed away suddenly on May 21. Sunday’s Las Vegas Cup race marks the first without Kyle Busch, who was a Las Vegas native.

Larson is coming off a dominant Kansas victory last Sunday that helped extend his points lead. The driver of the No. 5 led the most laps and swept both stages en route to his second victory of the 2026 season.

Larson entered Kansas with a one-point lead over Denny Hamlin in the battle for the championship. After earning a maximum points total of 76 on Sunday, the Hendrick Motorsports star extended his points advantage to 26 over Hamlin ahead of Las Vegas.

Larson is seeking his third Cup Series championship and his third title in the last six years. The California native seeks to become the first back-to-back champion in series history since Jimmie Johnson last did so from 2006-2010.

Larson captured the 2025 title after finishing highest among the championship contenders in the season-finale race at Phoenix. He outdueled Hamlin, Chase Briscoe and William Byron to claim the title.