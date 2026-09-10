NASCAR’s Top 5 Best Fan Experience Racetracks

The frequency of attending NASCAR races varies from fan to fan. For the diehard, long-term fans of the sport, they attend races religiously. Others go from time to time depending on where they live and seek the closest track to home.

Then, there are fans, new and old, who have never attended a race. Whether you are planning to go to your first race or have been race goers for years, there are a few tracks that stand out in terms of fan experience.

Here, based on a study conducted by ACE.com, we will look at the top five best NASCAR tracks for fans to attend.

5. Talladega Superspeedway

Research conducted by ACE.com has the Talladega Superspeedway as the No. 5 best track to attend. The 2.66-mile superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama received a 6.58 out of 10 in the site’s NASCAR experience score.

Talladega Superspeedway has a 4.8 Google review score, a cheapest ticket price of $112 and a “peak season hotel price” of $99. The track hosts two Cup Series races a year, one in April and the other in October.

4. Circuit of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas landed fourth on ACE.com’s track experience list. The 2.4-mile road course earned a 6.63 NASCAR experience score.

Circuit of The Americas garners a 4.6 Google review score, an $88 cheapest ticket price and peak season hotel price of $302. The track produces the most Instagram posts of any NASCAR circuit with over 144,000.

Circuit of The Americas was added to the Cup Series schedule in 2021 and has since hosted an annual race.

3. Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana is third on ACE.com’s track experience list.

The 2.5-mile oval received a 6.82 NASCAR experience rating.Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s cheapest NASCAR ticket price, per ACE.com, is $151. The track has the highest Google review score of 4.8 and its peak season hotel price is at $227.

NASCAR began racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1994 for the inaugural Brickyard 400. The Brickyard 400 is one of NASCAR’s four crown jewel races.

2. Bristol Motor Speedway

One of the shortest tracks on NASCAR’s schedule landed at No. 2 on ACE.com’s track experience study. Bristol Motor Speedway, known as the “World’s Fastest Half Mile,” tallied a 7.01 NASCAR experience score.

The 0.5-mile track located in Bristol, Tennessee has a cheapest ticket price of $86 and a peak season hotel price of $332, per ACE.com. Bristol earns a 4.7 Google review score and records over 500,000 U.S. annual Google searches per year, the most of any NASCAR track.

The Cup Series circuit races at Bristol twice a year, once in April for an afternoon race and again in August for a nighttime race.

1. Daytona International Speedway

“The World Center of Racing,” the common nickname for the Daytona International Speedway, comes in at No. 1 on ACE.com’s list. The 2.5-mile superspeedway located in Daytona Beach, Florida has a NASCAR experience score of 7.69.

The Daytona International Speedway garners over 119,000 Instagram posts and has an annual Google search volume of 216,000. Daytona has a cheapest ticket price of $61, per the study, along with a peak season hotel price of $154.

NASCAR races at Daytona twice a year, starting with the season-opening Daytona 500. Known as “The Great American Race,” it is widely recognized as the most prestigious race in the sport.

The Cup Series returns to Daytona later in the season for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which was the cutoff race to The Chase in 2026.