Nashville Superstars Headline List of Race Weekend Guests

The top three series in NASCAR head to Nashville Superspeedway, starting on Friday, June 18. There will be several guests on hand for the festivities, including multiple country superstars and a former NFL star. For example, Bernard Pollard Jr. will be the honorary starter for the Ally 400 on Sunday, June 20.

Track officials sent out the list of special guests for the race weekend, revealing that Pollard will wave the green flag at the start of the 400-mile race. Additionally, the press release revealed that country superstar Luke Combs will serve as the grand marshal. He will utter the most famous words in motorsports and tell the drivers to start their engines.

Prior to Sunday’s race, two NASCAR singers will join the festivities and help set the stage. Gospel singer CeCe Winans will deliver the invocation while 25-year-old social media sensation Priscilla Block will sing the national anthem. The country singer’s debut single, “Just About Over You,” reached the top 40 in the country airplay charts after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Pollard is a New Member of the NASCAR Fanbase

When the former NFL safety climbs the tower to wave the green flag, he will mark a major moment in his relatively new NASCAR fandom. Pollard will achieve something that the overwhelming majority of fans will never be able to do. He will set the stage for an exciting race.

Pollard is a newer fan of racing, only starting to watch in June 2020. He explained at the time that he wanted to start watching after learning that Bubba Wallace was an active driver. Pollard promised to tune in to all of the upcoming Cup Series races and learn about his new pastime.

Since first tweeting about Wallace, Pollard has fully embraced the NASCAR lifestyle. He has gotten into iRacing and competed in several virtual events. He also partnered with Ally to help run the paint scheme design contest featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.

Pollard introduced the contest on May 21 and told the fans to vote on their favorite look for Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Ally Racing Chevrolet Camaro. He then gathered the former drivers together once again to reveal that Earnhardt was the winner.

Several Country Singers Will Take Part in Festivities

Combs, Winans, and Block will not be the only country singers that join the pre-race festivities. Country music legend John Anderson will join Chris Janson on a stage near the start-finish line during the special pre-race concert.

Similarly, singer-songwriter Brandon Lay will kick off the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19, by performing the national anthem. Brenna Bone, the winner of the “NASHCAR Superstar” Sweepstakes, will perform the national anthem prior to the Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18.

NASCAR fans heading to Nashville Superspeedway will have the opportunity to watch like music while relaxing in the RV campgrounds. Rhythm & Racing presented by Ford will bring local singer-songwriters together in a Ford F-250. They will drive around the campgrounds, occasionally stopping to perform 20-30 minutes of music. The list of performers includes Chris Ruediger, Cooper Alan, Ashley Cooke, Alexander Kay, and Thomas Mac from The 615 House, Chancie Neal, and Joe Denim.

