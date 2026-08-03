How to Watch Every Remaining NASCAR Cup Race on NBC, USA Network and Peacock

The NASCAR Cup Series enters the final stretch of the 2026 season this weekend as NBC officially takes over television coverage for the remainder of the championship.

Beginning with Iowa Speedway, NBC Sports will broadcast the final 14 Cup Series weekends through the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. While every race will be available through NBC’s family of networks, fans will need to know which events air on NBC, which move to USA Network, and which are simulcast on Peacock.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which NASCAR races are on NBC?

Four Cup Series races will air on NBC and will also be available to stream on Peacock:

Daytona International Speedway — Aug. 29

Talladega Superspeedway — Oct. 25

Martinsville Speedway — Nov. 1

Homestead-Miami Speedway — Nov. 8

These include the regular-season finale at Daytona plus three of the biggest races during the NASCAR Playoffs.

Which NASCAR races are on USA Network?

The remaining 10 Cup Series races will air exclusively on USA Network.

NBC / USA Network NASCAR schedule

Aug. 9 — Iowa Speedway — 3:30 p.m. ET (USA)

Aug. 15 — Richmond Raceway — 7 p.m. ET (USA)

Aug. 23 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway — 3 p.m. ET (USA)

Aug. 29 — Daytona International Speedway — 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sept. 6 — Darlington Raceway — 5 p.m. ET (USA)

Sept. 13 — World Wide Technology Raceway — 3 p.m. ET (USA)

Sept. 19 — Bristol Motor Speedway — 7:30 p.m. ET (USA)

Sept. 27 — Kansas Speedway — 3 p.m. ET (USA)

Oct. 4 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway — 5:30 p.m. ET (USA)

Oct. 11 — Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval — 3 p.m. ET (USA)

Oct. 18 — Phoenix Raceway — 3 p.m. ET (USA)

Oct. 25 — Talladega Superspeedway — 2 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Nov. 1 — Martinsville Speedway — 2 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Nov. 8 — Homestead-Miami Speedway — 3 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Can you stream NASCAR on Peacock?

Yes.

Every race that airs on NBC will also stream live on Peacock.

Races carried on USA Network require access through a participating television provider or live TV streaming service that includes USA Network.

Where can you stream USA Network?

Fans without traditional cable can watch USA Network through several live TV streaming services, including:

Fubo

YouTube TV

Sling TV (Blue)

Hulu + Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Will NASCAR practice and qualifying still be on Max?

No.

During NBC’s portion of the schedule, Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions will continue streaming on Max and airing on truTV.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series remains on The CW, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series continues with FOX Sports for practice and qualifying coverage.

As the playoff race heats up, fans will want to keep track of where each weekend’s events are airing, especially with coverage split between USA Network, NBC, Peacock, Max and truTV.