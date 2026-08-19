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NASCAR New Hampshire Schedule 2026: TV Channels, Start Times & Full Weekend Schedule

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LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - SEPTEMBER 21: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Libman Ford, drives as fans cheer after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21, 2025 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for three days of on-track action, culminating with Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the “Magic Mile.”

The weekend begins Friday, Aug. 21, with NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Craftsman Truck Series activity. The Cup Series takes over Saturday morning for practice and qualifying before the Truck Series races later that afternoon. Sunday belongs to the Cup Series, with the Dollar Tree 301 scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

For fans looking to follow everything from Loudon, New Hampshire, here is the complete NASCAR weekend schedule, including practice, qualifying, race times and television information.

NASCAR Schedule for Friday, Aug. 21

Friday’s schedule opens with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour before the Craftsman Truck Series gets its first track time of the weekend.

  • 11:30 a.m. ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice
  • 12:40 p.m. ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour final practice
  • 2:45 p.m. ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying
  • 4 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice
  • 5:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

Friday does not feature a race for either of NASCAR’s three national series, but the Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions will set the stage for Saturday afternoon’s Team EJP 175.

NASCAR Schedule for Saturday, Aug. 22

Saturday brings the first Cup Series track activity of the weekend.

  • 10:30 a.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice
    TV: truTV
  • 11:35 a.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
    TV: truTV
  • 1:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175
    TV: FS1 and FOX One
    Radio: NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM
  • 4:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100
    Streaming: FloRacing

Cup qualifying will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s Dollar Tree 301, while the Truck Series will take center stage shortly afterward for its 175-lap race.

NASCAR Schedule for Sunday, Aug. 23

The weekend concludes Sunday afternoon with the Cup Series.

  • 3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Dollar Tree 301
    TV: USA Network and HBO Max
    Radio: PRN, SiriusXM

The Dollar Tree 301 is the only race scheduled for Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The 301-lap event will cover approximately 318 miles around the 1.058-mile oval, a track known for its flat corners and demanding braking zones.

What Time Is the NASCAR Cup Race at New Hampshire?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The Dollar Tree 301 will air on USA Network, with streaming coverage available on HBO Max. PRN and SiriusXM will provide radio coverage.

Before the green flag, Cup teams will have their only scheduled practice and qualifying sessions Saturday morning. Practice begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 11:35 a.m. ET.

That means NASCAR fans will have something to follow throughout the weekend, beginning with Friday’s practices and qualifying sessions and continuing through Sunday afternoon’s Cup Series main event.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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NASCAR New Hampshire Schedule 2026: TV Channels, Start Times & Full Weekend Schedule

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