NASCAR New Hampshire Schedule 2026: TV Channels, Start Times & Full Weekend Schedule

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for three days of on-track action, culminating with Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the “Magic Mile.”

The weekend begins Friday, Aug. 21, with NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Craftsman Truck Series activity. The Cup Series takes over Saturday morning for practice and qualifying before the Truck Series races later that afternoon. Sunday belongs to the Cup Series, with the Dollar Tree 301 scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

For fans looking to follow everything from Loudon, New Hampshire, here is the complete NASCAR weekend schedule, including practice, qualifying, race times and television information.

NASCAR Schedule for Friday, Aug. 21

Friday’s schedule opens with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour before the Craftsman Truck Series gets its first track time of the weekend.

11:30 a.m. ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice

12:40 p.m. ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour final practice

2:45 p.m. ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

4 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice

5:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

Friday does not feature a race for either of NASCAR’s three national series, but the Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions will set the stage for Saturday afternoon’s Team EJP 175.

NASCAR Schedule for Saturday, Aug. 22

Saturday brings the first Cup Series track activity of the weekend.

10:30 a.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

TV: truTV

TV: truTV 11:35 a.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

TV: truTV

TV: truTV 1:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175

TV: FS1 and FOX One

Radio: NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM

TV: FS1 and FOX One Radio: NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM 4:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100

Streaming: FloRacing

Cup qualifying will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s Dollar Tree 301, while the Truck Series will take center stage shortly afterward for its 175-lap race.

NASCAR Schedule for Sunday, Aug. 23

The weekend concludes Sunday afternoon with the Cup Series.

3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Dollar Tree 301

TV: USA Network and HBO Max

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM

The Dollar Tree 301 is the only race scheduled for Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The 301-lap event will cover approximately 318 miles around the 1.058-mile oval, a track known for its flat corners and demanding braking zones.

What Time Is the NASCAR Cup Race at New Hampshire?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The Dollar Tree 301 will air on USA Network, with streaming coverage available on HBO Max. PRN and SiriusXM will provide radio coverage.

Before the green flag, Cup teams will have their only scheduled practice and qualifying sessions Saturday morning. Practice begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 11:35 a.m. ET.

That means NASCAR fans will have something to follow throughout the weekend, beginning with Friday’s practices and qualifying sessions and continuing through Sunday afternoon’s Cup Series main event.