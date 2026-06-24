Ryan Newman Returning for NASCAR Truck Series Race at North Wilkesboro

Ryan Newman is set to return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time since 2021. The 48-year-old is set to return for the July 18 race at North Wilkesboro to pilot the No. 25 Ram truck for Kaulig Racing.

Kaulig Racing fields five trucks in the series with three being driven by full-time drivers and the other two being split among multiple drivers. The No. 25 truck has seen a number of noteworthy past Cup stars get behind the wheel, such as Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer, and Jamie McMurray.

As announced on Wednesday morning, Newman has been added to that list for a one-off race at North Wilkesboro next month as part of the team’s free agent program.

Newman expressed excitement in joining Kaulig Racing

In a statement released by Kaulig Racing, Newman expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Ram free agent program and getting to race at North Wilkesboro.

Newman, who was behind the wheel of the No. 12 Dodge for Team Penske from 2003-2008, looks forward to being back under the manufacturer banner.

“I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel at North Wilkesboro and to be part of Ram’s Free Agent Program,” Newman said. “It’s special returning to a brand I had so much success with early in my career, and racing at Wilkesboro is always cool.”

Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Kaulig Racing brought Ram back into the Truck Series fold for the first time since 2012. The team fields three full-time drivers, including Justin Haley, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, and Timothy “Mini” Tyrrell.

Kaulig also fields the No. 10 truck, with Corey LaJoie slated to be behind the wheel for 21 of the 25 races. The No. 25 truck has been used as a free agent truck, often with a new driver taking it over on a weekly basis.

Newman has seven career starts in the Craftsman Truck Series, with his latest coming in 2021. The Indiana native has one victory that came in his debut race at the Texas Motor Speedway in 2008.

Newman last competed in the Cup Series in 2023

At the end of the 2021 Cup Series season, Newman was out of a ride after spending the previous three seasons at Roush Fenway Racing.

Since then, “Rocket Man” has essentially been retired from the Cup Series. However, the 18-time Cup Series winner ran select races for Rick Ware Racing in 2023. His last race in the Cup Series was the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway in 2023.

Newman competed full-time in the Cup Series from 2002-2021. He started his career with Team Penske behind the wheel of the No. 12. Newman earned a career-high eight wins in 2003 for the team and captured the win in the 2008 Daytona 500.

In 2009, Newman joined the newly-opened Stewart-Haas Racing, piloting the No. 39 car. He totaled four wins for the organization across five seasons, most notably the 2013 Brickyard 400.

Newman moved to Richard Childress Racing in 2014 to wheel the No. 31 car. In his first season, Newman made it to the Championship 4 race — despite being winless — and finished runner-up to Kevin Harvick for the championship.