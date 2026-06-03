Nick Sanchez Joins Peterson Racing; Replaces Austin Green In Four Races

The newly formed Peterson Racing will have a new driver for four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races.

The No. 87 Chevrolet is usually driven by Austin Green, who is the son of former series champion David Green. However, Green’s first full-time NASCAR ride will be scaled back, the team announced. Nick Sanchez, who started the year with the now closed AM Racing, will take over the No. 87 car in at least four races.

“I am excited and ready for this opportunity with Peterson Racing,” said Sanchez. “The Peterson Racing organization has all the pieces in place, and I hope to be a great asset to their growth. I have been in a similar situation before with their team alliance and am familiar with the people and processes.”

The team, which has an alliance with Richard Childress Racing, has two top 10s in its debut season.

For Green, the news was quite a shock as he believed he had a full-season gig.

“I trust G-d that everything happens for a reason,” Green said. “My focus remains on working hard and being ready for the opportunity to return to the No.87 for the remainder of the season.

“Unfortunately, I will not be competing in four of the next six races due to the team’s decision. While this is an unexpected pause during my first full-time season, I remain committed.”

“We are excited to have Nick join the Peterson Racing team,” stated Jody Measamer, crew chief for Peterson Racing. “We are in a growth process with our program with our sights set on expanding to a multi-car operation in the future and this allows us to have a second driver in our cars at this point. The goal is to provide additional input and help us build our program further. Austin (Green) has been instrumental in our growth thus far and will continue to be a valuable asset to Peterson Racing.”

Who is Nick Sanchez?

Sanchez is a NASCAR Drive for Diversity program graduate, who captured the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2022.

His success with Rev Racing led to an eight-race slate in the O’Reilly Series in 2022, with a best finish of seventh. He took the team to a new level, debuting a Craftsman Truck Series program in 2023 with the No. 2 team. Sanchez won five pole awards in his rookie year, finishing an impressive sixth in the standings.

In Sanchez’s sophomore season, he emerged as a championship-caliber driver. He won a pair of races, with 11 top fives and 14 tops, enough to catch the eye of Big Machine Racing as Parker Kligerman stepped aside from full-time racing.

Sanchez signed a multiyear deal with Big Machine Racing, winning the team its second-ever race in his rookie year. Despite an impressive freshman showing, the team unexpectedly cut ties with him just weeks before the 2026 season began, when most seats were already filled. Big Machine Racing tabbed Patrick Staropoli to drive its No. 48 car.

Sanchez made eight starts with AM Racing, highlighted by a third-place result at Atlanta, before the team shut down.

Who Is Austin Green?

Green is considered to be a road-course ace due to his Trans-Am experience. However, he has plenty of oval experience, as well.

Green made his O’Reilly Series debut in 2024 with Jordan Anderson Racing. Immediately, he had success with a seventh-place finish in his first race at COTA. He earned three top 10s through his first eight events, leading to 13 more starts in 2025 with the team, in which he earned five top 10s, including a runner-up finish at the Charlotte Roval.

Now, in 2026, Peterson Racing, which is his longtime Trans-Am team, opted to move to the O’Reilly Series and field its own entry, rather than just partnering with Anderson. After a rough start, the team has settled into a groove thanks to its RCR partnership.