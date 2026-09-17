The No. 18 will only return to the NASCAR Cup Series under one condition.

Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner Heather Gibbs said the No. 18, famously driven by Kyle Busch, will only return to the NASCAR Cup Series for one reason.

If it is a Busch driving the car.

Busch, who died unexpectedly last May, was synonymous with the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He won 56 of his 63 Cup Series races and two Cup Series championships piloting the No. 18 machine.

Unless Kyle’s son, Brexton, is behind the wheel, Gibbs said the No. 18 will never return to the Cup Series track.

Heather Gibbs on the No. 18: ‘It’s a sacred number’

Heather Gibbs, daughter of car owner Joe Gibbs and mother of Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs, recently spoke to motorsports reporter Claire B. Lang about the history of the No. 18.

While past Cup champions such as Bobby Labonte and Dale Jarrett have sported the No. 18, Gibbs said Busch made the number along with the primary sponsor M&M’s a household combination.

“To me, it was incredibly personal. The No. 18 is iconic. The M&M’s 18 car, that is the Kyle Busch car. Everybody recognizes that,” she said.

Busch competed for JGR from 2008-2022. His final race for the organization, Heather noted, was the 2022 championship race at Phoenix Raceway, the same weekend the Gibbs family tragically lost Coy, Heather’s husband.

“To me, I remember Kyle — he was in the M&M’s 18 car. To me, that was his number,” Heather said.

When the JGR organization learned of Busch’s passing on May 21, three days prior to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Heather said there was consideration to field a No. 18 car that weekend.

However, Heather shot the idea down in honor of Busch.

“A lot of people were like, ‘Let’s put the 18 [on it]. Let’s run it at Charlotte.’ I said, ‘We’re not,’” Heather said.

Heather said JGR has no plans of running a No. 18 unless a Busch is behind the wheel.

Kyle’s 11-year-old son, Brexton, currently drives the No. 18 in Legends car races and micro sprint dirt races. Heather described the No. 18 as “sacred” and believes only someone with the Busch name should represent the number.

“If Kyle Busch was the last one to run it, that number is going to stay parked inside our organization unless another Busch is going to put it on the track. Whatever Brexton decides to do. He runs the 18 in his Legends cars and his micro. To me, it’s a sacred number and it will never be run without a Busch being the last name,” Heather said.

Ty Gibbs running Kyle Busch tribute scheme at Bristol

While a No. 18 will not be on the door, Ty Gibbs is fielding a signature Kyle Busch paint scheme this Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. In honor of Busch, Gibbs is racing a special M&M’s paint scheme dedicated to the late champion.

Gibbs enters as the defending Bristol winner in the Cup Series after winning last April’s Food City 500. In last year’s Bristol night race, Gibbs led a race-high 201 laps before finishing 10th.

The tributes to Kyle Busch will continue this weekend. Every fan who bought a grandstand ticket will receive a yellow Kyle Busch towel. Fans are expected to wave the towels at Lap 18 for a special tribute moment.