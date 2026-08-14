Noah Gragson Signs Extension With Front Row Motorsports

The No. 4 car will remain the same for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, as Front Row Motorsports announced on Friday morning that Noah Gragson will return to the team.

The Las Vegas native is in his second year with the organization, and he will remain with the team through at least the 2027 campaign.

Recently, Front Row Motorsports General Manager Jerry Freeze, said: “We want Noah back at Front Row, and I feel pretty good about it. You know, we’re working through the last details in his agreement, so I feel pretty good about it. You know, I’d look for something out of us in a few weeks on that.

“So, you know, like I said, there’s always pieces of the puzzle that has just all got to mesh and come together, and we believe in Noah and look for him to be at Front Row for the foreseeable future.”

Noah Gragson’s 2026 Season

After a respectable rookie campaign with Stewart-Haas Racing, in which Gragson scored a top five and seven top 10s, the move to Front Row Motorsports’ brand-new third team has been a struggle.

Gragson essentially brought over a chunk of his Stewart-Haas Racing crew to the new No. 4 team. But Gragson’s crew chief Drew Blickensderfer is now the team’s competition director, a move that has helped elevate the performance of the Nos. 34 and 38 cars with Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith. However, Gragson is struggling with new crew chief Grant Hutchens.

The No. 4 team’s only top 10 of the year came at Talladega Superspeedway, finishing ninth. Last year, Gragson earned top 10s at Circuit of the Americas, Talladega and Charlotte. But his inconsistency was immense, as he finished 34th in the standings. This year, he sits 31st after 23 contests.

For a time, Gragson was rumored to be one of the candidates to take over Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 car (formerly Kyle Busch’s car) due to his relationship with longtime team sponsor Bass Pro Shops, which backed him in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Front Row Motorsports’ 2027 Lineup

Front Row Motorsports’ three-car team will look similar in 2027, as all three drivers will return to the organization.

Gilliland is fresh off winning the $1 million In-Season Challenge prize, shocking the NASCAR garage. Gilliland struggled to start the 2026 season, but his flagship No. 34 car has heated up over the summer with a pair of top 10s and a solid 20.9 average finish. His performance is still down in terms of raw speed after last year’s five top 10s, though he sits 23rd in the standings after finishing 27th last year.

Meanwhile, Smith is carrying the team in terms of raw speed, with a pair of top fives and six top 10s, numbers they have not seen since Michael McDowell left the organization for Spire Motorsports. His No. 38 team led a chunk of laps at Charlotte and at Nashville, showing he can get the job done.

Now, all of Front Row Motorsports is building towards 2027, a season in which they hope Ford’s new body will thrive rather than struggle like it has in 2026.