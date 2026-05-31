O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion Justin Allgaier Mulls Retirement

Justin Allgaier stunned the NASCAR world this week when he publicly announced he has been mulling retirement. The 2024 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion has been competing in NASCAR since 2008, and he has now told Sirius XM Channel 90 during JR Motorsports’ Fan Day that retiring from full-time NASCAR racing is not out of the question.

“I was retiring and now we’re making that not happen,” Allgaier said. “JRM has been on me. After I won my third race of the year, L.W. [Miller] and Joe pulled me into their office. They’re like why are you quitting? Why are you doing this? Why are you retiring?

“My wife’s been on me to not quit.”

The Racing Experts’ Jonathan Fjeld wrote that Allgaier admitted in February that there was a 105% chance he would retire at the end of the 2026 season.

After Allgaier won his fourth race in 16 starts this year on Saturday evening at Nashville, he said “there’s a lot of factors” when weighing this decision.

“I bought a house,” Allgaier said, “if that gives you any consolation. I bought a house in Illinois. The neighbors are still super confused as to what’s going on. I don’t know what the future looks like.”

But Allgaier may not be going anywhere.

Justin Allgaier’s 2026 Success

This season is lining up to be the most successful in Allgaier’s O’Reilly Series career. Prior to this season, he only won four races in two other seasons, with his career-high being five victories in 2018. Since he joined JR Motorsports in 2016, he has 29 victories and has become the leading veteran face of the series.

“What I know is I’m having probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career right now,” Allgaier said. “Not just because we’re winning, but because I’m having fun. The last two weeks have been really difficult on everybody. Not that it’s weighed in on my decision, but it’s probably made me value why I love this sport so much, why I get up in the morning to do what I do and how fragile life really is.

“I would say that, today, there is probably a higher likelihood of seeing me next year than there isn’t.”

Allgaier won the 2024 championship with JR Motorsports and is a threat for the championship year-in and year-out.

Not only does he compete for JRM, but he is also Hendrick Motorsports’ top choice when one of its Cup Series drivers cannot compete. Allgaier notably filled in for Kyle Larson when he missed the Coca-Cola 600 in 2024 due to a rain delay at Indianapolis, finishing an impressive 13th. He also replaced an injured Alex Bowman in Hendrick’s No. 48 car this year for three races, with a best finish of 22nd.

Allgaier ran the Daytona 500 in each of the last two years for JRM, the team’s first Cup Series starts, as well.

Allgaier’s Partners

A major factor in Allgaier’s decision-making process will be his partners. His longtime sponsor Brandt has a local Illinois connection to him, and it is unknown if the firm will continue sponsoring a NASCAR team if he were to retire.

Brandt has sponsored Allgaier since 2011, making it the longest-standing driver-sponsor combination in NASCAR. He is also backed by Hellmann’s, Roto-Rooter, Carolina Carports and Jarrett Logistics.

If he opts to retire, the team and partners have to decide who will drive the flagship No. 7 car.