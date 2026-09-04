Parker Retzlaff Enters NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase As A Spoiler

Viking Motorsports is the surprise of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, and it is all for good reasons.

The second-year team, owned by longtime RSS Racing sponsor Don Sackett, is now in The Chase, qualifying for the postseason and defeating some of the sport’s powerhouse organizations.

But the true surprise is the development of Parker Retzlaff, driver of Viking Motorsports’ No. 99 Chevrolet. Year-in and year-out, Retzlaff became known for a handful of strong runs, but his prior teams never enabled him to consistently run near the front of the pack. But Viking Motorsports, which has a Richard Childress Racing alliance, is proving different.

“We have talent in the shop and talent on the team,” Sackett said. “It’s been very rewarding.”

Retzlaff qualified his No. 99 team into The Chase, seeding ninths ahead of drivers from Haas Factory Team, Joe Gibbs Racing and JR Motorsports.

“This is the first chance I’ve gotten in actual good equipment and be in the top five and top 10 every week,” Retzlaff said. “When The Chase starts, our goal will be the same that it’s been all year, and that’s maximizing our day.

“A top-10 finish for us in points in year two of this team with all of these guys would be a good start. This is the best opportunity I’ve ever had, and that’s shown.”

Retzlaff’s 2026 Season

A top-10 result is certainly doable for Retzlaff, who has four top fives and 10 top 10s through 24 races. The Chase begins this weekend at Darlington, where Retzlaff and Viking Motorsports had their first breakout race of 2026 — not including drafting tracks — in which he qualified fifth and finished eighth.

“I feel like there were some places we lost some points and could have done a little better,” Retzlaff said. “Once the Chase starts, we can try to make up some of those points and be a consistent team every week.”

Retzlaff is a humble 23-year-old racer, who doesn’t take credit for the team’s success. But he believes the people surrounding him are pushing him to a new level.

“I’m really thankfully to Don and everyone who owns Viking Motorsports and Funkaway,” Retzlaff said. “They are always standing behind me. We’re trying to work in a positive direction.”

Retzlaff’s NASCAR Future

Retzlaff is not signed with Viking Motorsports, as of now, for 2027. However, it is likely he returns to the team next year.

He has a bright future in the sport. At just 23, he is already being touted as one of the sport’s rising stars. Even RFK Racing owner Brad Keselowski touted Retzlaff’s ability earlier this year.

Retzlaff has made two Cup Series starts, both coming in 2024 with Beard Motorsports. But he got in a bit of controversy at Daytona, when he pushed Ford’s Harrison Burton late in the going instead of a Chevrolet driver. The controversy led to speculation that Chevrolet would pull the plug on Retzlaff, but it did not.

Now, as The Chase begins, he joins JR Motorsports and RCR as a Chevrolet representative in the postseason.

With a string of top 10s in the Chase, Retzlaff could very possibly finish inside of the top 10 in the standings.