Patrick Mahomes Spotted on Kyle Larson’s Pit Box at NASCAR’s Historic San Diego Race

The stars were out at NASCAR’s inaugural Cup Series race on the streets of San Diego on Sunday, and one of the biggest names in sports found himself right in the middle of the action.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes was spotted on top of Kyle Larson’s pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series event at Naval Base Coronado, drawing plenty of attention from fans watching both at the track and on the broadcast.

During race coverage, cameras showed the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback standing atop Larson’s pit box alongside members of the Hendrick Motorsports team as Larson battled through one of the most chaotic races of the season.

Photos and videos from the scene quickly spread across social media, with fans sharing screenshots of Mahomes taking in the action from one of the most unique vantage points in motorsports.

Patrick Mahomes Joins Growing List of Celebrities at San Diego Race

Mahomes wasn’t the only NFL superstar connected to Sunday’s event.

Reports and social media posts throughout the weekend indicated that Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce were also in attendance for NASCAR’s first-ever race at Naval Base Coronado. During race coverage, drivers even referenced seeing Mahomes around the facility while under caution.

The celebrity presence added another layer of buzz to an already historic weekend as NASCAR brought the Cup Series to San Diego for the first time.

The event has attracted widespread attention well beyond the traditional NASCAR audience thanks to its unique military-base setting, waterfront backdrop, and high-profile guests.

Kyle Larson Had Plenty of Company on Race Day

Larson entered the weekend as one of the favorites after showing speed throughout practice and qualifying. Having Mahomes perched atop the No. 5 team’s pit box only added to the spotlight surrounding the former Cup Series champion.

While athletes from other sports frequently visit NASCAR events, it is still rare to see one of the most recognizable faces in American sports embedded directly with a team during a race.

For fans, it created one of the more unexpected crossover moments of the season: a three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback watching one of NASCAR’s biggest stars navigate a challenging street-course race from just feet away.

With NASCAR continuing to expand into new markets and attract mainstream attention, Mahomes’ appearance served as another reminder of the growing crossover appeal surrounding the sport’s biggest events.