Petty GMS Motorsports ‘Finishing Up’ 1 Driver Contract Extension

Silly Season is in full effect after both Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr. signed new contracts ahead of the Ally 400 Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. Now Petty GMS Motorsports is finishing up an extension of its own.

Erik Jones, the driver of the No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, met with NASCAR media members on June 25 and provided an update about his situation. He explained that he and the Cup Series organization are getting close to finalizing a new deal. Jones also noted that there are just a few minor things to wrap up before putting pen to paper.

“We’re getting close,” Jones told media members at Nashville Superspeedway. “Obviously, I’ve been in talks with Petty GMS now for about a month I guess at this point. Just kind of finishing things up. Back and forth on all the little stuff, right, that makes a difference. We’re going through that but I feel like we’re getting close.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Jones Has Not Met With Other Teams

The Michigan native is currently in his second season with Petty GMS Motorsports, and he is in the mix for a spot in the playoffs. He is 16th in points, but there are some drivers with wins sitting below him.

Jones is below the playoff cutline, but he is on pace to double his six top-10 finishes from the 2021 season. He has also shown speed at a variety of tracks while facing off with better-funded drivers and teams, and he was within reach of a possible win at Talladega Superspeedway.

With Jones achieving some success in 2022, it would make sense that other teams could have an interest. the No. 10 entry at Stewart-Haas Racing, for example, will need a new driver once Aric Almirola retires after the finale at Phoenix Raceway. However, Jones has not taken part in any conversations.

Technically, Jones can not talk to any other teams at the moment as part of his contract. Even if he could, it’s unlikely that he would. Jones made it clear to media members that he is happy with the No. 43 team, crew chief Dave Elenz, and everyone at Petty GMS Motorsports.

Another Petty GMS Motorsports Driver Remains a Question

Jones is about to put pen to paper, according to his media availability, so now the attention turns to his teammate. Will Ty Dillon return to GMS Racing for the 2023 season and continue to drive the No. 42?

Dillon spoke to NBC Sports reporter Parker Kligerman during a rain delay at Nashville Superspeedway, and he explained that he was frustrated with his early-season performance. However, he said that the team was hitting their stride and that he knows he can win some races.

Dillon has not achieved as much consistency as his teammate. He only has one top-10 finish in the 2022 season. Though he has been close with top-15s in four other races, including an 11th-place run in the Daytona 500.

Dillon did not specifically address his contract situation, but he said that he is excited about his future with the team. He is “having fun” and he wants to keep building the Petty GMS Motorsports program into something strong.

When Petty GMS Motorsports — then GMS Racing — announced that Dillon had joined as a full-time driver, it did not provide a timeline. The press release did not reveal whether Dillon was on a one-year or multi-year deal. According to Spotrac.com, his current deal expires after the 2022 season.

READ NEXT: Vomit & Blistered Feet Can’t Stop the Xfinity Series Drivers