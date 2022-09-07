Petty GMS & Ty Dillon Debuting New Scheme at Kansas

The No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a new look during the Cup Series trip to Kansas Speedway. Ty Dillon will promote Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, a new luxury property north of Fort Myers, Fla.

Petty GMS Motorsports announced the news on September 7 with a press release. The team also showcased the new scheme. No. 42 will feature ocean colors with massive Sunseeker Resorts logos on the sides and hood. This partnership is an extension of the deal with Allegiant, the travel company run by GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher.

NEWS: Petty GMS & Ty Dillon To Promote Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor on No. 42 Chevrolet! Learn more: https://t.co/o5Xx3kv2Yx pic.twitter.com/9X9g1gDUkw — Petty GMS (@PettyGMS) September 7, 2022

“I’m proud to represent Sunseeker Resorts on my No. 42 Chevy this weekend in Kansas,” Dillon said in a press release. “After learning about their big plans for a grand unveiling next year, I believe that their group along with their parent company of Allegiant has a lot of great synergy for the future.

“Having the opportunity to promote the Charlotte Harbor location on our race car will be a great way to help get the word out, and I’m certainly looking forward to spreading that message with our Petty GMS team!”

Dillon Will Pursue His First Top-10 at Kansas Speedway

The race weekend at Kansas Speedway will feature Dillon showcasing another Allegiant partnership. It will also provide him with an opportunity to contend for a career-best finish.

Dillon has made 10 starts at Kansas Speedway during his Cup Series career, primarily with Germain Racing. He also made one start with Richard Childress Racing and one with Petty GMS Motorsports. He has four top-20 finishes and only one DNF.

Dillon’s best finish took place during the 2017 season in what was only his second Cup Series start at the track. He started 22nd overall in the No. 13 Chevrolet and he finished 14th overall. He posted this finish after a single-car spin in Stage 1 and an incident involving future teammate Erik Jones during the final stage.

Dillon’s first start at the track for Petty GMS Motorsports, the AdventHealth 400 in May, featured him starting inside the top 20 at Kansas for the first time in his career. He proceeded to turn in a quiet race overall before finishing 20th.

Dillon Enters as a Longshot at Kansas Speedway

There is no clear answer regarding Dillon’s finish during the September 11 race. However, he does face fairly steep odds to win the first Cup Series race of his career.

According to BetMGM, Dillon enters the weekend with 500-1 odds. This puts him near the rear of the Cup Series field heading toward a pivotal race for drivers in the playoffs. Though he has better odds than BJ McLeod (2,000-1), Cody Ware (2,000-1), JJ Yeley (2,000-1), Todd Gilliland (1,000-1), Landon Cassill (1,000-1), and Corey LaJoie (750-1).

The top of the list is Toyota-heavy, which is understandable considering that all six TRD drivers finished the AdventhHealth 400 in the top 10 back in May. Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, in particular, enter the weekend as co-favorites at 6-1 while Martin Truex Jr. is tied for fourth with Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain at 9-1.

Another Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson, has the second-best odds at 7-1 after he finished second behind Kurt Busch in May. Larson also won the 2021 playoff race at Kansas Speedway during a 10-win season.