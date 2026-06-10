Pocono Raceway Weekend Schedule 2026: Full NASCAR Schedule, Race Times & Weekend Breakdown

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway this weekend for one of the most unique stops on the calendar. Known as “The Tricky Triangle,” the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track will host two of the three national NASCAR series, along with the ARCA Menards Series, across a packed three-day schedule.

The weekend includes practice and qualifying sessions for every major series, Saturday’s MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA for the NASCAR O’Reilly Series, and Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Here’s the complete Pocono Raceway weekend schedule, including race times, practice sessions, qualifying schedules and TV information.

Friday, June 12: ARCA Menards Series Opens the Weekend

Friday belongs to the ARCA Menards Series, which will hold practice, qualifying and its race all on the same afternoon.

Friday NASCAR Schedule at Pocono Raceway

Noon ET — ARCA Menards Series Practice

1 p.m. ET — ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

3 p.m. ET — Pocono ARCA 150 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

The ARCA Menards Series gets the first opportunity to tackle Pocono’s unique three-turn layout before the national NASCAR series hit the track Saturday.

Saturday, June 13: Busy Day for O’Reilly and Cup Series Teams

Saturday features practice and qualifying sessions for both the NASCAR O’Reilly Series and NASCAR Cup Series before the O’Reilly Series race later in the afternoon.

Saturday NASCAR Schedule at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR O’Reilly Series

10:30 a.m. ET — Practice (CW App)

11:35 a.m. ET — Qualifying (CW App)

NASCAR Cup Series

1 p.m. ET — Practice (Prime Video, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:10 p.m. ET — Qualifying (Prime Video, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Race

4 p.m. ET — MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA (The CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

With Pocono’s long straightaways and distinct corners, qualifying often plays a major role in determining race strategy for the weekend.

Sunday, June 14: Cup Series Takes Center Stage

The weekend concludes Sunday afternoon with the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sunday NASCAR Schedule at Pocono Raceway

3 p.m. ET — Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA (Prime Video, HBO Max, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

The Cup Series race serves as one of the final stops before the heart of the summer stretch and traditionally produces strategy-heavy racing because of Pocono’s unique layout.

Why Pocono Raceway Is Called ‘The Tricky Triangle’

Pocono Raceway remains one of the most distinctive tracks in motorsports. Unlike traditional oval tracks, Pocono features three different corners, each modeled after a different speedway.

That unusual design forces teams to compromise on setup, as a car optimized for one corner may struggle in another. The result is a race that often rewards drivers who can adapt throughout a long green-flag run.

The track’s long straightaways also create opportunities for drafting, fuel-mileage strategy and late-race passing, making Pocono one of the most unpredictable races on the NASCAR schedule.

How to Watch NASCAR at Pocono This Weekend

Fans can watch the weekend across several broadcast partners, including FS1, The CW, Prime Video and HBO Max.

Radio coverage throughout the weekend will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, while select practice and qualifying sessions will stream on the CW App.

With two of the three national NASCAR series in action, plus the ARCA Menards Series, Pocono Raceway is set for a full weekend of racing in Pennsylvania.