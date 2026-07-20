RAM Adds Elliott Sadler To Lineup After Ryan Newman’s Long-Awaited NASCAR Return

The Kaulig Racing RAM program is less than a year into its existence, but the five-truck team is constantly making headlines.

This past weekend, RAM’s Craftsman Truck Series effort had plenty of eyes on it, not to its performance, but because of the driver of the No. 25 truck. NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman piloted Kaulig’s All-Star RAM, finishing 24th in his first NASCAR race since 2023.

Now, Kaulig Racing has another NASCAR veteran making a comeback. Elliott Sadler, who is quite familiar with Kaulig CEO Chris Rice, will return to the driver’s seat at his home track of Richmond Raceway on Aug. 14.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel at Richmond Raceway in front of the great Virginia fans,” Sadler said.

“It’ll be fun getting back into a truck — I just hope I still remember how to drive it. Richmond has always been special to me, and I’m thankful to Ram and Kaulig Racing for giving me this opportunity to compete again. I really cherished my career in NASCAR and how special the fans have been to me.”

Who Is Elliott Sadler?

Sadler, a 51-year-old now, is a NASCAR veteran who hails from the small town of Emporia, Virginia.

The three-time Cup Series winner is best known for his time with Wood Brothers Racing and with Robert Yates Racing, driving the Nos. 21 and 38 Fords, respectively. Sadler was the first NASCAR driver to win a race with M&M’s as a sponsor.

Sadler competed in the Cup Series full-time from 1999 through 2010. But after his Cup Series career, he had a second chance to keep racing after a Craftsman Truck Series win with Kevin Harvick Inc. at Pocono Raceway and several strong O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events with KHI and JR Motorsports. KHI hired Sadler to compete in the O’Reilly Series starting in 2011, and he remained in the series through the end of his full-time career in 2018.

Sadler has 13 wins in the O’Reilly Series, along with his lone Truck Series victory.

In 2019, Kaulig Racing had Sadler compete in a pair of O’Reilly Series events at Richmond and Las Vegas, where he finished 10th and 12th, respectively.

“We are so excited to have Elliott drive for us at Kaulig Racing. Elliott and I grew up racing together at South Boston Speedway, so to have him race for us in Richmond, in front of our home state fans is special,” Rice said. “We won tons of races together and thanks to Ram, Matt Kaulig and everyone at Kaulig Racing we have the opportunity to go out and try to win one more.”

How Has Kaulig’s All-Star Truck Been In 2026?

Kaulig Racing’s All-Star truck has certainly been one of the headlines of the Truck Series season.

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Besides Newman’s return, RAM has found plenty of famed racers who have the itch to compete still. Among them have been Tony Stewart, Colin Braun, Travis Pastrana, Jamie McMurray, Parker Kligerman, and Clint Bowyer. The only drivers to score a top-10 in the No. 25 RAM are AJ Allmendinger, who finished sixth at Watkins Glen, and Braun at St. Petersburg and Lime Rock.