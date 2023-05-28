RFK Racing Inks Multi-Year Deal Highlighting Unique Careers

RFK Racing has made a major move for the future. The NASCAR Cup Series team has inked a multi-year partnership with BlueForge Alliance and BuildSubmarines.com.

RFK Racing announced the news with a unique event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Team executives turned the track’s theater into a submarine to announce the news, and they explained why this partnership is fitting.

Keselowski, the owner of an advanced manufacturing company, noted that submarines are the best deterrent in the United States arsenal at this point in time. He said that they are the “big stick” that the country can carry as it pushes to prevent major conflicts.

Partnering with BlueForge Alliance and BuildSubmarines.com helps the team put emphasis on the important jobs that are available. The goal is to build a few dozen of these submarines in the coming years, but there needs to be a workforce available to accomplish this goal.

@RFKracing has inked a deal with BlueForge Alliance and https://t.co/4hQz73j0ij to highlight the career opportunities available manufacturing submarines. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/sjJcDM3XfN — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) May 28, 2023

“I’m proud to support a cause of such vital significance to our country with this new partnership,” Keselowski said in a press release. “The synergies between a NASCAR team and our military’s needs to stay on track fast are countless.

“We hope to inspire the workforce of the next generation across the country when they see RFK race and hear our message.”

BlueForge Alliance is the non-profit integrator for the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) Program. Its goal is to promote SIB careers and reinvigorate America’s manufacturing workforce.

The Deal Includes Dozens of Primary Sponsorships

According to the press release, BuildSubmarines.com and BlueForge Alliance will have a major presence with RFK Racing. The two organizations will share a primary partnership for dozens of events.

The RFK Racing entries will feature the new schemes during 10 events in 2023. This number will increase to 18 races during the 2024 Cup Series season and beyond as this partnership continues to grow.

BuildSubmarines.com will make its debut on Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang during the trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16. The scheme will then take over Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang at Darlington Raceway on September 3.

The schedule also includes Richmond Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Deal Includes More Than Race Sponsorship

The primary sponsorship on the No. 6 Ford Mustang and the No. 17 Ford Mustang will be the most visible part of this multi-year deal. However, there will be other aspects that take place away from the track.

As Keselowski explained, the goal is to create conversations between families. He wants parents to talk to their sons and daughters about the potential career opportunities, and he wants to kickstart these conversations by building a presence at multiple tracks and by hosting engagements that provide knowledge about SIB opportunities.

“We are excited and grateful to be teaming with RFK Racing to drive awareness of the thousands of steady, well-paying manufacturing jobs available across the nation,” said Kiley Wren, chief executive and co-founder, BlueForge Alliance.

“Innovation, working with purpose, and service to others are hallmarks of both of our organizations. Together, we aim to inspire NASCAR fans and all Americans to pursue career opportunities that will support our national defense,”