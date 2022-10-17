Richard Childress Racing Embraces Miami With Neon Scheme

Richard Childress Racing is embracing the upcoming Cup Series trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team will showcase some South Beach flair with Austin Dillon‘s car.

RCR teased the scheme reveal throughout October 17 while providing tiny glimpses of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro. The team finally pulled off the proverbial cover near the end of the day and revealed Dillon’s nightlife-worthy Huk Performance Fishing Gear scheme.

The No. 3 Chevrolet features a black base with some grayed-out palm trees adding some subtle details. There are also some bright palm trees in two different shades of neon blue. Some neon pink details also add considerable flair to the hood and the rear of the stock car.

Dillon Has Performed Consistently at Homestead-Miami Speedway

When Dillon climbs into the black and neon stock car, he will prepare to compete at a track where he has made eight total starts in the Cup Series and four total in the Xfinity Series.

Dillon doesn’t have a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway during his career, but he has performed consistently at the intermediate track over the year. This includes three top-five finishes in four Xfinity Series starts. His best outing was a runner-up behind Kyle Larson back in 2015.

As a Cup Series driver, Dillon has finished all eight races he has started, and he has been inside the top 25 every single time. He only has two top-10 finishes at the track, but he also has two 11th-place finishes and two 12th-place finishes to his name.

While Dillon doesn’t have a start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Next Gen era, he has been a factor at other intermediate tracks. He has top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway. He was also within inches of potentially winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway before contact with Larson’s No. 5 sent him into the wall.

Dillon took part in a test session at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late September. He turned in the 16th-fastest time on the final day with a lap at 163.915 mph. Dillon followed teammate Tyler Reddick, who was sixth-fastest on the opening day with a lap at 165.122 mph.

Dillon Will Showcase the Scheme After Adding a Top-10

Dillon is no longer in the playoffs after a wreck started by Daniel Suarez disrupted his run at Bristol Motor Speedway. However, he has since added three top-15 finishes and two top-10s to his total.

This includes a 10th-place finish at the Charlotte Roval, which was only his second-ever top-10 on a road course. Dillon’s first top-10 on a road course took place earlier in 2022 when the Cup Series headed to Circuit of the Americas.

The most recent of Dillon’s top-10s took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He started 10th overall, didn’t secure points in either Stage 1 or 2, and he fell back to 27th by the end of the second segment. However, Dillon used fresh tires to make positive strides at the end of the race and score his 10th top-10 of the year.

There are now three races remaining in the season, which will provide Dillon with three more opportunities to pursue top-10 finishes. If he can achieve this goal every week, he will tie his career-best mark of 13 top-10s from the 2016 season.