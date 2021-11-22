Richard Petty Motorsports Teases Big Announcement

One of the NASCAR Cup Series teams has just teased something big. Richard Petty Motorsports has posted two cryptic videos to set up an announcement that will take place on Tuesday, November 23.

The first video featured Erik Jones, the driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro. He threw off the covers and silenced his alarm while his faithful companion Oscar remained at the foot of the bed. The Cup Series driver started the chess timer next to his bed before looking at the camera.

The second video featured “The King” Richard Petty. The seven-time champion woke up and donned his iconic cowboy hat and sunglasses. Petty then reached over and started the same bedside chess timer from Jones’ video before staring at the camera. Though he started the timer on the right while Jones started the timer on the left.

Richard Petty Motorsports did not provide any further details about the impending announcement, only revealing that it will take place on November 23. A likely option is a sponsor reveal considering that RPM already confirmed that Jones will return for 2022 and that he will work with a new crew chief, but the No. 43 team could have something else to share.

RPM Has Provided Multiple Updates About the 2022 Season

The Cup Series team has already provided some big updates about the 2022 season. RPM started by confirming that Jones will be back in the No. 43 for the second season after he posted six top-10 finishes.

The team issued a press release on Aug. 22 and confirmed the contract extension. Though Jones first broke the news during a pre-race availability at Michigan International Speedway.

“Actually, yes. I can officially announce that we have put pen to paper and that I’ll be back in the No. 43 next year,” Jones said prior to the Aug. 22 race, per Jayski. “That was literally done yesterday while I was out doing some stuff. It’s cool to have it done. I’m just happy to have it done at this point in the season and to be able to focus not only on the rest of this year but work on getting next year settled in with a new car and everything going on there. So yeah, I’m happy we can finally say it and get it out there. We’ve been really close on everything the last couple of weeks and just finished everything up.”

Months later, the team revealed the identity of Jones’ crew chief for the 2022 season. The team announced on November 10 that championship-winning crew chief Dave Elenz will make the leap from JR Motorsports and move up to the Cup Series. He will partner with Jones after previously working with Noah Gragson, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron.

Jones Will Attempt To Win for RPM in the Next Gen Chevrolet

Solid two days of Next Gen testing at Charlotte. Think we learned a lot for next year. Excited to keep making gains! pic.twitter.com/ibp4lCnQho — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) November 19, 2021

Jones will kick off his seventh full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series by climbing into the Next Gen No. 43 Chevrolet. He will join other drivers in adjusting to a new style of stock car that now features 18-inch wheels and several other significant changes.

Jones recently took part in the two-day test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He controlled the No. 43 Chevrolet on November 17-18 and gained some crucial experience that will benefit him when the team heads to Daytona International Speedway for the season-opening Daytona 500.

“It’s pretty free right now. Some of it’s the steering is pretty quick. Some of it’s the car, the way it’s built,” Jones said in a video for RPM on November 18 after spending time behind the wheel. “There’s not a lot of rear side force in the car, so the entry is a lot tougher than what it was on the old car.”

While Jones and Elenz had to adjust to the changes with the stock car, they also gained important information for the future. They showed signs of progress by gaining speed as the sessions continued, ultimately ending the second day with the 10th-fastest lap time at 31.260 seconds, per the unofficial speed chart that NASCAR released.

