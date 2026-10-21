Richard Petty Speaks at President Donald Trump’s Midterm Rally

Richard Petty made a surprise appearance at President Donald Trump’s midterm rally in Greenville, North Carolina. The NASCAR Hall of Famer took a ride with the 45th and 47th United States President on Air Force One before landing in Greenville to deliver a speech.

Petty, a seven-time Cup Series champion and 200-time Cup race winner, encouraged those in attendance to vote for the Republican Party in the upcoming midterm election, saying that Trump needs the best “pit crew” for his final two years of his second non-consecutive term in the White House.

What Richard Petty Said at President Trump’s Rally

Petty, 89, was introduced by Trump on-stage during the President’s midterm rally in Greenville. The co-owner of Legacy Motor Club took the stage to show his support for the sitting President.

Petty described Trump, who has made numerous appearances at NASCAR Cup Series races, as a massive race fan, something “The King” appreciates. He added, however, that “they,” referring to supporters of the Republican Party, are in a huge race coming up.

“He’s a big racing fan and I appreciate that, but we’re in a big race here, guys,” Petty said.

Petty used a racing analogy to speak to the importance of voting in the midterm election. He described Trump as “the best driver” they have, in reference to their options for President.

“This is the best driver we’ve ever had,” Petty said.

Yet, Petty said Trump needs the best “pit crew” to carry out his mission over the next two years. It is up to the voters, Petty said, to make that happen.

“What we got to do is you all have got to pick out the best pit crew for him, so we got to have the best pit crew, and that’s what all this is about. Let’s get out and get the very best pit crew we can for the best driver in the world,” Petty said.

Petty said if they can do that, they are all winners.

“If we can do that, then he’s a winner, pit crew’s a winner; we’re all winners all over the world,” Petty said.

A Look at Donald Trump’s NASCAR Appearances

Donald Trump, who is one of only two Presidents in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms, has made numerous appearances at NASCAR races. During his first term, Trump delivered the command for the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s most prestigious race.

Trump was just the second sitting President in history to attend “The Great American Race” and first to be the grand marshal. The 80-year-old President also took a ceremonial pace lap around Daytona prior to the 2025 “Great American Race” during his second term.

In 2024, between his first and second terms, Trump attended the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race of the year.

Petty is not the first NASCAR figure to show support for Trump. Danica Patrick is an avid supporter of the sitting President and has spoken at Trump rallies in the past.

Samantha Busch, widow of two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch, spoke at the White House last year about the Bundle of Joy Fund and her mission to help couples that struggle with IVF.