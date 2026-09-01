NASCAR Drivers With the Highest Net Worths: Who Is the Richest?

NASCAR’s biggest stars have made plenty of money behind the wheel, but racing is only part of the equation.

Endorsements, merchandise, team ownership, broadcasting and other business ventures have helped some drivers build fortunes worth tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. And the driver sitting atop the list isn’t a seven-time Cup Series champion.

Because NASCAR contracts and personal finances are largely private, exact net worths aren’t publicly available. The figures below are third-party estimates and should not be treated as confirmed financial disclosures.

Here are the NASCAR drivers with some of the highest estimated net worths.

1. Dale Earnhardt Jr. – $300 Million

Estimated net worth: $300 million

Dale Earnhardt Jr. sits comfortably atop the list with an estimated $300 million net worth.

His 26 Cup victories only tell part of the story. NASCAR’s 15-time Most Popular Driver became a merchandising and endorsement powerhouse during his career and has since expanded his business interests through JR Motorsports, Dirty Mo Media and other ventures.

2. Jeff Gordon – $200 Million

Estimated net worth: $200 million

Jeff Gordon’s four Cup championships and 93 victories made him one of NASCAR’s biggest stars, but his financial ties to the sport extend well beyond driving.

Gordon became an equity owner of Hendrick Motorsports in 1999 and now serves as the organization’s vice chairman and co-owner.

3. Jimmie Johnson – $160 Million

Estimated net worth: $160 million

Jimmie Johnson’s estimated $160 million fortune was built during one of the greatest careers in NASCAR history.

Johnson won 83 Cup races and tied Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven championships. After leaving full-time NASCAR competition, he raced in IndyCar before returning to NASCAR as an owner-driver.

4. Kevin Harvick – $110 Million

Estimated net worth: $110 million

Kevin Harvick turned more than two decades of Cup Series success into an estimated nine-figure fortune.

The 2014 champion won 60 Cup races before retiring from full-time competition following the 2023 season. Harvick has remained closely connected to NASCAR through broadcasting and other racing ventures.

5. Tony Stewart – $90 Million

Estimated net worth: $90 million

Tony Stewart built his fortune through considerably more than his 49 Cup victories and three championships.

“Smoke” has been heavily involved in motorsports ownership throughout his career, from race teams to racetracks, while continuing to compete in other forms of racing after leaving full-time NASCAR competition.

6. Kyle Busch – $80 Million

Estimated net worth: $80 million

Kyle Busch had an estimated net worth of $80 million at the time of his death in May 2026.

The two-time Cup champion won a NASCAR-record 234 races across the three national series. Busch also built Kyle Busch Motorsports into a powerhouse Truck Series organization before selling the team to Spire Motorsports in 2023.

7. Danica Patrick – $80 Million

Estimated net worth: $80 million

Danica Patrick demonstrates why race wins alone don’t determine a driver’s earning power.

Patrick became one of America’s most recognizable racing stars, opening the door to lucrative sponsorships and endorsements throughout her career. Her crossover celebrity and business ventures continued generating opportunities after she retired from racing.

8. Mark Martin – $70 Million

Estimated net worth: $70 million

Mark Martin accumulated an estimated $70 million fortune over a NASCAR career that spanned decades.

Although he never captured a Cup championship, Martin won 40 Cup races and finished runner-up in the standings five times. His longevity kept him among NASCAR’s premier drivers through some of the sport’s most lucrative years.

9. Dale Earnhardt Sr. – $70 Million

Estimated net worth at death: $70 million

Dale Earnhardt became far more than a seven-time NASCAR champion.

“The Intimidator” was one of the sport’s biggest merchandising stars, with his No. 3 becoming one of NASCAR’s most recognizable brands. His estimated $70 million net worth is particularly remarkable considering his career ended in 2001, before driver earnings reached today’s levels.

10. Richard Petty – $65 Million

Estimated net worth: $65 million

Richard Petty’s 200 victories and seven championships made him NASCAR royalty, but “The King” competed primarily in an era when driver salaries and endorsement opportunities were considerably smaller.

His estimated $65 million fortune reflects a racing and business career that has stretched well beyond his time behind the wheel.

Denny Hamlin – $65 Million

Estimated net worth: $65 million

Denny Hamlin also carries an estimated $65 million net worth.

Along with earning millions during his lengthy career with Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin co-founded 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan. That ownership stake gives Hamlin a significant business interest in NASCAR beyond his driving career.

Who Is the Richest NASCAR Driver?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the richest NASCAR driver based on widely published estimates, with an estimated net worth of $300 million.

That’s particularly noteworthy considering Earnhardt never won a Cup Series championship.

His wealth illustrates how much NASCAR’s biggest stars can make beyond the racetrack. Earnhardt combined tremendous popularity with endorsements and merchandise during his driving career before expanding into team ownership, media and other businesses.

One important distinction: net worth and career earnings are not the same thing.

Career earnings measure money generated over a driver’s career, while net worth attempts to account for assets, investments and business interests minus liabilities. Since NASCAR salaries and drivers’ personal finances generally aren’t public, net-worth figures should always be viewed as estimates rather than exact totals.