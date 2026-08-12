Richmond Weekend Schedule: Full NASCAR TV Schedule, Start Times and More

NASCAR returns to one of its most historic short tracks this weekend as Richmond Raceway hosts the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series for a two-day show packed with on-track action.

Unlike many race weekends, Richmond’s schedule is condensed into just Friday and Saturday. That means practice, qualifying and racing all happen within a 48-hour span before the Cup Series stars battle under the lights Saturday night.

Here’s everything fans need to know.

Friday, Aug. 14 Schedule

11:00 a.m. ET: NASCAR Press Pass

1:00 p.m. ET: Craftsman Truck Series Practice | TV: FS2

2:05 p.m. ET: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying| TV: FS2

2:45 p.m. ET: NASCAR Press Pass

3:30 p.m. ET: Cup Series Practice | TV: truTV | Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

4:40 p.m. ET: Cup Series Qualifying | TV: truTV | Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Post-Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m. ET: Black’s Tire 250 presented by BTS Rewards (Craftsman Truck Series) | TV: FS1 | Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, Aug. 15 Schedule

7:00 p.m. ET: Cook Out 400 (NASCAR Cup Series) | TV: USA Network | Streaming: HBO Max | Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Richmond Weekend at a Glance

Richmond’s condensed format leaves little room for error.

Cup Series teams will get just one practice session before qualifying Friday afternoon, followed by a full day off-track before Saturday night’s Cook Out 400. Truck Series teams, meanwhile, will complete practice, qualifying and their race all on Friday.

That means fans can watch every competitive on-track session in just two days, with the weekend culminating in Saturday night’s Cup Series showdown.

Whether you’re following championship contenders or simply planning your viewing schedule, everything happens fast at Richmond, making it one of the busiest weekends on the NASCAR calendar despite its shortened format.