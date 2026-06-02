Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Makes Kyle Busch Promise After Nashville Tribute Run

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s weekend at Nashville Superspeedway was about more than a strong finish.

Driving a special NOS Energy Drink paint scheme honoring the late Kyle Busch, Stenhouse revealed after Sunday’s race that the tribute came together much later than many fans may have realized. He also made it clear there was one thing he planned to do if the No. 47 Chevrolet made it to Victory Lane.

After charging to a fourth-place finish, Stenhouse reflected on the tribute scheme and explained how the idea became reality.

“It’s really neat. NOS was a long-time partner of Kyle and he won a lot of races for them,” Stenhouse said. “It was kind of last-minute. We’d talked about doing a throwback for him down the road, but it’s cool to do it at a track where Kyle’s iconic for winning and smashing the guitar. I guarantee if we win, I’ll be smashing the guitar.”

The comments gave fans additional insight into the emotional significance behind the tribute and the effort that went into bringing it to life at Nashville.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reveals How the Tribute Came Together

The special paint scheme paid tribute to Busch’s longtime relationship with NOS Energy Drink, one of the most recognizable sponsor partnerships of his racing career.

According to Stenhouse, the idea had been discussed previously as a future possibility before circumstances accelerated the timeline.

While the tribute may have come together quickly, it immediately resonated with NASCAR fans. The familiar blue-and-orange colors served as a reminder of Busch’s success behind the wheel and his connection to one of the sport’s most recognizable sponsors.

Nashville also carried special significance.

Busch enjoyed significant success at the track during his career and became linked to one of the venue’s most memorable Victory Lane traditions after famously smashing the winner’s guitar following a victory.

Play

That history made Nashville a fitting location for the tribute scheme’s debut.

Tribute Weekend Ends With Top-5 Finish

The tribute weekend nearly became even more memorable.

After spending much of the night battling inside the top 10, Stenhouse capitalized on a late-race tire strategy call and surged forward during the closing laps. He ultimately crossed the finish line fourth after a late charge through the field.

The result prompted praise from fans across social media, with many noting that the finish felt like a fitting outcome for a car honoring Busch’s legacy.

“Shades of Rowdy,” one fan wrote while sharing images of the No. 47 machine.

Following the race, Stenhouse also shared his own reaction on social media.

“That was a fun one!! P4 in the KB @NosEnergyDrink 47. Thanks to the @HyakMotorsports boys for the hard work yesterday,” he wrote.

A trip to Victory Lane ultimately fell just short, meaning Nashville’s famous guitar remained intact.

But Stenhouse’s message was clear.

Had the No. 47 found its way to Victory Lane in a tribute to Busch, he fully intended to celebrate the moment the same way Busch once did.