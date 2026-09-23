Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reacts to NASCAR’s Blaney-Hocevar Decision After His $75,000 Fine

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. remembers what happened the last time he threw a punch after a NASCAR race.

So when NASCAR decided not to penalize Ryan Blaney or Carson Hocevar for their post-race fight at Bristol Motor Speedway, Stenhouse didn’t need many words to get his point across.

In fact, he didn’t use any.

Stenhouse responded to the news on X with a single 👌 emoji.

That was it.

But coming from a driver who was fined $75,000 for punching Kyle Busch after the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race, the timing made the message difficult to miss.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $75,000 Fine Looms Over NASCAR’s Bristol Decision

NASCAR confirmed there would be no penalties for Blaney or Hocevar following their confrontation Saturday night at Bristol.

The fight came moments after the race, with Blaney confronting Hocevar on pit road following a late incident that ended the Team Penske driver’s night. The confrontation quickly became physical, with Hocevar landing two punches before the drivers were separated.

NASCAR ultimately elected to let the matter end there.

Steve O’Donnell explained the sanctioning body’s thinking during an appearance on Kevin Harvick’s “Happy Hour” podcast.

“If drivers are going to handle their own business, the way we looked at that, how it played out, we’re not going to encourage fighting, but what we are going to encourage is passion, right?” O’Donnell said. “And those are two guys — Blaney’s showing his passion, showing his fire. So no, there’s nothing coming from us in terms of [penalties]. We’ll obviously watch what happens the rest of the way, but nothing in terms of post-race penalties.”

That decision naturally put Stenhouse’s own history back into the conversation.

Stenhouse and Busch tangled on the opening lap of the 2024 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. After Busch sent Stenhouse into the wall, Stenhouse parked his damaged car in Busch’s pit stall and waited for him after the race.

When Busch eventually arrived, the two exchanged words before Stenhouse threw the first punch, igniting a larger altercation involving members of both sides.

NASCAR fined Stenhouse $75,000. His father, Ricky Stenhouse Sr., was suspended indefinitely, while JTG Daugherty Racing crew members Clint Myrick and Keith Matthews also received suspensions.

There is, however, an important distinction between that incident and what happened at Bristol.

NASCAR Saw a Key Difference Between the Two Fights

Stenhouse’s emoji makes for an irresistible comparison, but the two situations weren’t identical.

NASCAR’s issue with the 2024 confrontation wasn’t simply that Stenhouse threw a punch. Officials took particular issue with the time between the on-track incident and the fight, including Stenhouse waiting for Busch after the race.

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer said afterward that the sanctioning body wanted drivers to be able to show emotion but viewed the North Wilkesboro incident differently because of the time Stenhouse had to consider what he was going to do.

Blaney and Hocevar’s confrontation unfolded almost immediately after Saturday night’s race.

That distinction matters. NASCAR has previously declined to issue penalties for spontaneous post-race fights, including the 2023 confrontation between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson at Kansas Speedway.

Still, it isn’t difficult to understand why Stenhouse took notice.

He received a record-setting $75,000 fine after his fight with Busch. Two years later, he watched another pair of Cup Series drivers trade punches on pit road and leave without NASCAR discipline.

His response?

👌

Sometimes one emoji says plenty.