Dale Earnhardt Jr. defended the driver/crew chief pairing of Chase Elliott and Alan Gustafson in the wake of Hendrick Motorsports’ 2027 lineup change. While HMS drivers William Byron and Alex Bowman are getting different crew chiefs, Elliott and Gustafson remain together for 2027.

On Monday, it was announced that Rudy Fugle will be atop the pit box for Bowman in 2027 after six seasons as Byron’s crew chief. Adam Wall, who was the crew chief for Corey Day in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, will move up to the Cup level as Byron’s crew chief in 2027.

Meanwhile, the pairing of Elliott and Gustafson, as well as Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels, will stay together next year.

Earnhardt Jr. Fires Back at Elliott, Gustafson Criticism: ‘None of Y’all’s Business’

Earnhardt Jr. discussed the shake-up at Hendrick Motorsports on the recent episode of “The Dale Jr. Download.”

The former HMS driver said that some fans might look at the news of the crew chief changes and be angered by the fact Gustafson will continue to be Elliott’s crew chief next year.

In the wake of the news, some fans have voiced their frustrations on social media under an X post by motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck regarding the matter.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer dismissed those voices, noting that the two enjoy working with each other. Earnhardt Jr. was blunt in saying the partnership is nobody else’s business besides the people involved.

“There’s this small little group of people that are seeing this news and going, ‘They’re going to leave Chase and Alan together still?’ It’s ridiculous. Chase and Alan want to work together. It’s their [expletive] choice. None of y’all’s business,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Earnhardt Jr. noted that Elliott has been on record saying he enjoys working with Gustafson and questioned why there is so much criticism around the crew chief.

“Chase likes it. He’s said it multiple times. He likes Alan. What are we missing?”

Earnhardt Jr. acknowledges that fans are allowed to have an opinion and do not know the full behind-the-scenes story with things like this. However, because Elliott has expressed his desire to work with Gustafson,

Therefore, Earnhardt Jr. believes fans should give the pairing a break.

“This is something that Chase, multiple times, has said, ‘I want to work with him. He’s great.’ Let’s just leave it alone,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Chase Elliott Hit Career Lows During 2026 Season

Perhaps some of the criticism regarding the Elliott/Gustafson combination stems from the performance of the No. 9 team in 2026.

Things started out promising for Elliott and company. The 2020 Cup champion won the seventh race of the campaign at Martinsville Speedway, the earliest in a season he had ever won before. Four races later, Elliott captured another victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

However, things went downhill from there as Elliott scored only one top-5 finish in the next 15 races. Elliott dropped from as high as third in the standings to eighth by the time the Chase began.

In the Chase, Elliott only led one lap throughout the 10-race period and fell back to 12th in the standings by season’s end. Elliott scored 13 top-10 finishes, a career-low, and tied his career-low for average finish at 15.1.

Elliott only scored eight top-5 finishes during the 2026 season, the second-lowest in his career. His lowest was seven top fives in 2023, a year where he missed six races.

What started out as a strong year for Elliott turned into a difficult one as the season carried on.