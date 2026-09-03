Riley Herbst Joins Legacy Motor Club In 2027

Riley Herbst will have a new NASCAR home in 2027 after announcing several weeks ago he was leaving 23XI Racing after two full seasons with the team.

Legacy Motor Club, the team led by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, announced on Thursday that Herbst will join the organization in the new third entry, the No. 84 car. The No. 84 team, which Johnson has used to compete on a part-time basis, will debut as a full-time entry beginning in 2027 after the organization secured a third charter from Rick Ware Racing.

“I’ve known him for ages, raced against his dad and his uncles,” Johnson said in an interview with NASCAR.com. “I just see a humble young man that is chasing his dream. And before we were ever in these conversations, watching his work ethic, watching him get laps, I see someone there that wants to be a champion. And the amount of desire and focus he has – there are so many reasons that he doesn’t have to have them. But his parents are incredible, and I know he’s getting his reps, and this car is so tricky to figure out. But here, especially in the last couple of months, the pace that he’s had, the consistency, the race craft with this car, we’re really excited to have him on board, and I know he’ll bring a lot of youthful energy and excitement.”

Why Riley Herbst Is Joining Legacy Motor Club?

Legacy Motor Club is a natural fit for Herbst, who is a longtime Toyota driver. He has competed with Toyota for the majority of his career, excluding a stint with Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“I’m excited to join Legacy Motor Club and drive the No. 84,” said Riley Herbst. “My career has been a journey with a lot of highs and a lot of lows, and I’ve learned every step of the way — from my crew chiefs, my mentors, and my family. This new chapter is another opportunity to learn and grow in the NASCAR Cup Series, and I’m grateful for the chance to help Jimmie continue to build what Legacy is becoming.”

“My first two seasons in the Cup Series have taught me a great deal. Every driver goes through a learning curve, and the move to Legacy Motor Club is another step forward in that process. There is still plenty ahead of me, and I’m looking forward to taking it on.”

Herbst will join a new-look Legacy Motor Club team, with John Hunter Nemechek out of the No. 42 car and Josh Berry likely replacing him in 2027.

Herbst has five top 10s in 69 Cup Series starts.

Riley Herbst’s 2027 Partners

Herbst will continue to be supported by longtime partner Monster Energy, which is his primary sponsor for the majority of his career.

“Riley and the entire Herbst Racing family have been a big part of Monster Energy’s racing history,” said Mitch Covington, Chief Partnership Officer of Monster Energy. “Riley is continuing a racing legacy that his grandfather, dad, uncles, and cousins have all been such a big part of, and all have represented Monster so well across the board for almost 20 years. We look forward to this new relationship, and we’re happy to team up with Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club.”

Bel US, home to GoGo squeeZ, and The Laughing Cow, will each also take part in Herbst’s 2027 season as primary sponsors on his new No. 84 Toyota.