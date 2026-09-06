Ross Chastain Takes Swipe at Kevin Harvick Over Trackhouse Comments

Ross Chastain fired back at Kevin Harvick over comments regarding his status in the NASCAR Cup Series. On a recent episode of “SPEED with Harvick and Buxton,” the retired Cup Series champion believes Chastain’s status at Trackhouse Racing is “in question.”

Chastain failed to make the Chase for the NASCAR Cup Series this year, the second time in the last three seasons. No Trackhouse Racing driver made the Chase as Shane van Gisbergen was bumped out after Ryan Preece’s Daytona win last Saturday.

In 2023, Chastain signed a multi-year contract with Trackhouse Racing that runs through the 2027 season. As the driver of the No. 1 comes up on the end of his deal, questions have been raised about his future.

Chastain on Harvick’s comments: ‘He wanted to talk’

Harvick said it is obvious that SVG is committed to Trackhouse Racing moving forward, especially with Connor Zilisch leaving the organization after 2027.

Because of SVG’s status, Harvick believes Chastain’s future is in question.

“I think that that puts the Chastain situation in question as far as whether he stays or goes at Trackhouse. I think that SVG being the best performing car at Trackhouse this year, you have to think about it from a different standpoint, too,” he said.

Harvick believes SVG is the most marketable Trackhouse driver, adding that sponsors like Red Bull and Weathertech are all tied to the New Zealand native.

“SVG is probably the most marketable car at Trackhouse,” Harvick said.

Chastain was asked about possible free agency during media availability at Darlington. The Florida native said those discussions are for another time, but understands why people enjoy talking about it.

After all, Chastain said Harvick has a podcast for a reason.

“That’s a long ways away. It’s the way our sport goes. People are going to start talking about it and that’s why Kevin’s on a podcast. He wants to do that kind of stuff,” Chastain said.

After retiring from full-time NASCAR competition after 2023, Harvick became a broadcaster for NASCAR on FOX and ventured into being a podcaster.

In the wake of Harvick retiring, Chastain said it appears all the 2014 Cup champion wants to do nowadays is talk.

“He got out of the driver’s seat and decided he wanted to talk as much now as he ever has,” Chastain said.

Chastain focused on Darlington amid Trackhouse rumblings

Despite the rumors regarding his future, Chastain is not getting caught up in the buzz.

For now, the “Melon Man” said his status with Trackhouse Racing is for outsiders to discuss. Right now, Chastain is focused on Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and beyond.

“Right now, that’s for everybody else to talk about. We’re focused right here on the 1 car here at Darlington,” Chastain said.

Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing prior to the 2022 Cup Series season. In his first season, the 33-year-old won two races and finished runner-up in the championship standings.

All six of Chastain’s Cup victories have come driving the No. 1 Trackhouse Chevrolet, with his latest victory coming in the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.