Ryan Blaney Injured In Fall, Will Miss NASCAR Awards

Ryan Blaney will miss the NASCAR awards on Tuesday night in Miami after falling during a dinner night with family and friends that required medical attention. The driver of the No. 12 said he is doing well and is resting and recovering from the accident.

In addition, Blaney will not be in attendance for Ford’s “Proud to Honor” race at Daytona recognizing the U.S. Armed Forces. Blaney did not specify any injuries sustained in the fall.

Ryan Blaney’s Statement on Missing NASCAR Awards

On Tuesday afternoon, Blaney put out a statement on his social media. The Team Penske star is disappointed to have to miss the awards banquet and the “Proud to Honor” race as he recovers from the fall on Monday night.

“I was out at dinner last night with my family and some friends and I accidently took a fall that required medical attention. I am doing okay and am resting and recovering.”

“I’m disappointed to miss celebrating Kyle Larson and the NASCAR Championship today and Ford’s ‘Proud to Honor’ race tomorrow at Daytona. While I won’t be there, I’ll be supporting my teammates and fellow Ford drivers as they honor each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day.”

Blaney won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season-finale race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. With two laps remaining, Blaney overtook Tyler Reddick on the outside lane exiting turn 4 coming to the white flag and never looked back.

It was Blaney’s fourth win of the 2026 season, first at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and the second straight season he has won the final race of the year.

The NASCAR awards banquet is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

It can be watched exclusively on the NASCAR Channel, which is available on streaming platforms such as Xumo Play, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, and Prime Video.

The banquet will be highlighted by Kyle Larson celebrating his third Cup Series championship. Other awards such as Most Popular Driver and Rookie of The Year will also be recognized.

Ryan Blaney Finishes Fourth in Final NASCAR Cup Standings

Sunday’s win at Homestead-Miami Speedway helped Blaney gain three positions in the final Cup Series standings. When the checkered flag flew, Blaney had jumped from seventh to fourth in the points.

Unfortunately for Blaney, his Chase woes prevented him from winning a second Cup championship. Blaney suffered a brake failure at World Wide Technology Raceway, leading to a DNF.

The following week, Blaney crashed out of the Bristol night race after contact with Carson Hocevar, which led to a post-race brawl on pit road.

At Martinsville, Blaney was brake-checked by Josh Berry while racing for position. The move caused significant damage to Blaney’s No. 12 Ford, causing him to exit the race early.

Blaney earned four wins during the 2026 season, which came at Phoenix, EchoPark Speedway, New Hampshire, and Homestead. He recorded 12 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes, ending the campaign with a 12.75 average finish and 1,107 laps led.