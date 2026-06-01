‘Let Me Know if They’re Okay’: Ryan Blaney Reacts After Last-Lap Nashville Crash

Ryan Blaney left Nashville Superspeedway with an eighth-place finish Sunday night, but his immediate concern had nothing to do with where he crossed the finish line.

Instead, moments after a dramatic last-lap crash involving Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott, the Team Penske driver was focused on the drivers caught up in the incident.

As the field raced to the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400, a fierce battle for position unfolded among several cars near the front of the pack. Contact between the drivers led to a chain reaction that ultimately sent Reddick hard into the outside wall just after the finish line.

Blaney, who was directly involved in the sequence, immediately realized the severity of what had happened.

“Oh my god, let me know if they’re okay,” Blaney radioed. “Oh my god, I did not mean to do that.”

The radio transmission quickly became one of the most talked-about moments following Sunday’s race, offering a glimpse into Blaney’s reaction as the wreck unfolded in front of him.

Ryan Blaney Takes Responsibility for Nashville Incident

After the race, Blaney did not attempt to deflect blame for the incident.

He explained that he was trying to push Chase Elliott toward the finish line when the contact escalated and sent Elliott into Reddick.

“My sincere apologies to Tyler,” Blaney said. “I was trying to push the #9 [Elliott] at the top of three (wide) and got Chase sideways, and ended up hooking Tyler, so I hope he’s okay. Gosh, I did not mean to do that. Hope he’s all right, but I’m proud of the fight from my No. 12 guys.”

Blaney also made a point of checking on Reddick after the race and personally apologized.

Elliott largely viewed the crash as an unfortunate racing incident rather than something intentional.

“I’m glad. I heard Tyler’s okay. I’m glad he’s all right. That had to be a big hit,” Elliott said. “Ryan was nothing intentional on my end obviously. Ryan was trying to push me to the line and got super out of shape. The 45 was just kind of in the way unfortunately for me spinning. Hate that.”

Tyler Reddick Appreciated Blaney’s Response

Although Reddick was understandably frustrated in the immediate aftermath of seeing his race car destroyed, he held no lingering anger toward Blaney after reviewing what happened.

The 23XI Racing driver acknowledged that the crash stemmed from drivers aggressively battling for position as they raced to the finish.

“Yeah, I’m feeling good,” Reddick said afterward. “Certainly, when you take the checkered flag, you’re expecting to cool down, come down pit road, and head home. But yeah, in the moment, I didn’t necessarily know who clipped me or whatnot, but got to see the replay and it’s just a chain-reaction. It’s what everyone is trying to do – push back to the line, and have the best finish possible.”

Reddick also revealed that Blaney sought him out shortly after the race.

“I appreciate Blaney, he came by right away and apologized. But it was just a racing deal. Blaney is trying to push Chase, and it just happens sometimes. It’s a bummer.”

While Reddick escaped injury, the crash left significant damage to the No. 45 Toyota and cost him an opportunity to maximize points in the regular-season championship battle.

For Blaney, a top-1o finish was overshadowed by the incident. His first reaction over the radio and his immediate post-race apology reflected a driver who understood exactly what had happened and wanted to make sure everyone involved was okay.