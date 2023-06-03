Ryan Blaney Reacts After Elliott-Hamlin Incident: ‘People Snap’

Ryan Blaney has weighed in about Chase Elliott‘s “uncharacteristic” decision to wreck Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He explained that drivers just reach their breaking point.

For a refresh, the incident occurred on Lap 186. Hamlin made contact with Elliott, which pinched the No. 9 Chevrolet into the outside wall. Elliott then hooked Hamlin’s No. 11 into the outside wall and kicked off a wreck that collected them both.

“People snap at some point — it doesn’t matter who they are,” Blaney said on June 3, per Ford Performance. “Outside looking in, I think he got tired of getting run into the fence two or three times — just had enough of it and reacted the way he reacted.

“If it’s not their character, you sometimes have moments when you’re just over it. You’re sick of getting run into the fence or something like that. You see uncharacteristic things when that happens.”

The cameras only showed this specific incident, but it apparently began over the course of multiple laps as they fought for position. Dale Earnhardt Jr., in particular, noted after the wreck that the two drivers had previously made contact. The cameras showed their battle as Aric Almirola hit the wall, but it largely went unnoticed.

Consistency Matters for Blaney

As a close friend of Elliott’s, Blaney was in a tricky position when answering questions about the much-publicized incident at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He avoided taking sides as he focused more on NASCAR itself.

As Blaney explained, the incident between Elliott and Hamlin had similarities to one featuring another close friend — Bubba Wallace. There was an intentional hook that led to a suspension. Blaney was just grateful that NASCAR showed consistency.

“In their position, what happened to Bubba last year is very similar to Monday night,” Blaney said. “I feel like if you’re going to make a call on one guy for doing some move, you have to be consistent in what you call on another guy for doing a move.

“That’s just kind of what it is. It’s good that they were kind of consistent in the calls for the exact same kind of retaliation, and I think that’s how it should be. That’s kind of the most dangerous move I think you can do to somebody is the hook deal.”

Elliott & Hamlin Talked After the Incident

There have been nonstop conversations about the now-infamous incident at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Some people have taken sides while others have simply said that they were happy to see some consistency in terms of penalties.

Elliott and Hamlin also took part in a conversation after the race. Hamlin said as much during his media session at World Wide Technology Raceway. Though he shied away from sharing any details. He said it would be more appropriate for media members to ask Elliott about the conversation.

There will not be any opportunities to talk to Elliott until the trip to Sonoma Raceway. This will be when he returns from his one-race suspension. Though he is unlikely to share any details about what he and Hamlin discussed as he focuses on the pursuit of his first win of the season.