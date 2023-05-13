Ryan Newman Sets Expectations for NASCAR Return

Ryan Newman made his return to the NASCAR Cup Series on May 13 with practice and qualifying sessions. He doesn’t know exactly how he will fare during the actual race on May 14, but he has set some expectations.

“I’ll let you know on Monday,” Newman said during his May 13 media session at Darlington Raceway. “Realistically, I feel like today has been successful, and I feel like if we can just progress from where we are today and our competitive level, then Sunday will hopefully take care of itself.

“I don’t come here expecting to win or lead the most laps or anything like that. I’m realistic in those thoughts, but, ultimately, if we have the opportunity to just keep moving forward in the field and have good execution.”

Newman continued and explained that there were noticeable differences between the Gen 6 and Gen 7 cars, which he contended with during his limited practice session. He specifically mentioned the steering and the sequential shifting.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever shifted here at Darlington on a competitive lap, so the steering was probably the biggest change,” Newman said. “The second biggest change was the way you drive the car and the fact that you can’t afford to get it sideways. I did a couple times just crossing seams and things like that, but it felt like we had a good practice session.”

Newman Continues Examining His Future

Newman hasn’t competed in the NASCAR Cup Series since the end of the 2021 season. This doesn’t mean that he has gone into retirement and focused on other pursuits. Instead, Newman has competed in multiple Modified and SRX Series races. He even won an SRX race at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Newman also remains open to a Cup Series return. Though he clarified at Darlington Raceway that it would have to be the right opportunity. After all, he wants to be competitive and contend for wins after previously celebrating 18 times between 2002 and 2017.

For now, Newman will just take his opportunity with Rick Ware Racing one race at a time. He will focus on having fun while also gaining as much knowledge as possible about the new cars.

“This is an opportunity, especially with this car that’s somewhat equalized the field and the competition,” Newman said. “When you tell the guys that they have to put this nut, this washer, this bolt, this whatever and have all these tolerances, then you’re taking a lot of the team characterization out of performance.

“Obviously, when I left Gibbs was stout. Hendrick was stout and there were obvious advantages per chassis that got grandfathered in. Who had the best nose and things like that, so I think it’s a good opportunity for me to sample where the series is right now.”

Newman Has Ground To Gain After Qualifying

The Rocket Man voiced optimism about Rick Ware Racing and the opportunity to make some moves during the Goodyear 400. He doesn’t expect to win, but he believes that he can make some moves at The Lady in Black.

Newman will have to start early on Sunday, May 14. He will line up 26th overall after qualifying, and he will begin the race next to a fellow Daytona 500 winner, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric.

Making his way through the field will not be a simple matter for the veteran driver, but he will have one advantage in that Darlington Raceway is one of his favorite tracks on the schedule.

Newman has not won at The Track Too Tough to Tame, but he has finished inside of the top 10 in 14 of his 26 career starts. Only one of his starts resulted in a DNF. An engine issue ended his day during the fall race in 2004.

“It’s fun to be back and at my favorite racetrack,” Newman said. “I will say that the practice and qualifying session was less dynamic than I thought it was gonna be. The changes from the old car, the shifting, and all that stuff, I felt like I adapted to all that stuff rather quickly, but the track is still my favorite, so that made it a lot easier. It’s easier to dance with a girl that knows how to dance.”