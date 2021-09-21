Ryan Preece Running Wild Natural Light Scheme at Vegas [LOOK]

JTG Daugherty Racing teased on Tuesday, Sept. 21, a bright pink scheme for the No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro. The brief glimpse made NASCAR fans ask questions about Pepto Bismol, but the team dropped the full look and revealed a scheme fitting with Las Vegas. Ryan Preece will showcase three flavors of Natural Light Vodka during the Cup Series night race.

According to the photos posted on Twitter, the No. 37 Chevrolet will feature a pink background with bright yellow numbers and stripes. Three bottles will sit on the doors to advertise the three different flavors — Strawberry Lemonade, Black Cherry, and Lemonade. Finally, the hood will feature a massive Natural Light Vodka logo.

The race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will mark the first time in 2021 that Preece and the No. 37 team have partnered with Natural Light. The two partners previously joined forces during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020. Unfortunately for Preece, the day came to an early end due to an engine issue. Now he will fight for a top-10 finish at a track where he has five starts and an average finish of 24.6. This list includes a 15th-place run in the 2021 Pennzoil 400.

The Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26. NBC Sports Network will provide coverage as Preece and his fellow drivers cover 267 laps under the lights. The race will begin shortly after 7 p.m. ET.

Preece is Finishing Out His Remaining Schedule With JTG Daugherty

The 30-year-old from Connecticut is currently in his third full-time season with JTG Daugherty Racing after making the leap from a part-time Xfinity Series schedule. He has made 101 starts for the race team, posting nine top-10s and two top-fives. However, his team with JTG Daugherty will come to an end after the season-ending race at Phoenix.

The race team announced on Aug. 31 that it would become a one-car operation in the 2022 season. Co-owner Brad Daugherty confirmed that the team will move forward with just the chartered No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro while pursuing more competitive runs. Daugherty didn’t specifically say that Preece would not return to the team, but the driver provided confirmation of his own.

“I don’t just race the Cup Series,” Preece said during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Anyone who knows me knows that I am working effortlessly, constantly, no matter what it is. Racing modifieds, I’m currently going to be building a Super Late Model to go run the Snowball [Derby in Florida].

“I want to be a racer. I want to be one of the best racers. As far as offers right now, it’s nothing. No, not really. I’m just waiting for that next opportunity to go out and win races. It’s not just me talking either. I’ve proved it over and over again. Hopefully, that moment comes sooner rather than later.”

Preece Has Kept the No. 37 Team Active Despite Lacking a Charter

The 2021 regular season did not end with Preece in the playoff picture, but he achieved something that other teams could not. He started every single race despite lacking a charter that guarantees entry.

Preece entered the 2021 season needing to kick off the year with a strong performance. He proceeded to qualify for the Daytona 500 by posting the 11th-best lap time. Preece turned this strong starting position into a great finish, ending the day sixth overall after avoiding several on-track incidents.

Preece continued to stack enough points to guarantee entry into each race. It didn’t matter that he did not get the opportunity to qualify each week; Preece still performed consistently and kept himself active en route to four top-10 finishes in the first 29 races, as well as another seven top-20s.

While he is not eligible for playoff points, the third-year Cup driver still has the opportunity to contend for trophies each week. He will continue to do so over the course of the final seven races, starting with the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

READ NEXT: Kaulig Racing’s Jeb Burton Faces Uncertain Xfinity Series Future