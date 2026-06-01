Ryan Preece Reveals What Troubled Him Most About NASCAR’s Appeal Verdict

Ryan Preece has spoken publicly for the first time since a NASCAR appeals panel upheld the penalty he received following the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The RFK Racing driver remains unhappy with the outcome after losing an appeal of a $50,000 fine and a 25-point deduction stemming from a non-track incident with Ty Gibbs.

The NASCAR penalty stemmed from contact between Preece and Gibbs on lap 101 of the May 3 Würth 400. NASCAR ruled that Preece’s actions violated Sections 4.3 and 4.4A of the rulebook related to rough driving. The sanction, announced on May 5, included a significant fine and a loss of championship points.

RFK Racing challenged the decision, arguing that available race data did not clearly prove intent. However, a three-member National Motorsports Appeals Panel voted 2-1 on May 27 to uphold the NASCAR penalty, leaving Preece and the team with no change to the punishment.

Ryan Preece Questions the Appeals Panel’s Explanation

A major talking point after the appeal was the panel’s written explanation. The ruling stated that both NASCAR and RFK Racing presented different interpretations of the available evidence, but it also referenced comments Preece made after the race.

“Mr. Preece’s comments showed that he chose not to cut his competitor any breaks, the panel wrote.”

Speaking at Nashville Superspeedway, Ryan Preece said that part of the ruling stood out to him.

“The panel statement also pointed to my comments about not cutting somebody a break. I said that out of the car. It’s almost like you can’t say anything in the car or out of the car now without risking a penalty. I thought that statement was pretty powerful if you read between the lines.”

The NASCAR penalty remains in place, and Preece suggested the ruling could influence how drivers approach public comments after races.

NASCAR Penalty Leads to Changes in Driver Communication

Ryan Preece was also asked whether the decision would affect how he uses the team radio during races.

“I don’t know if this will change what drivers say or don’t say on the radio going forward. What I can tell you is that it wouldn’t have taken a $50,000 fine and a 25-point penalty to adjust that. All it would have taken was one conversation from Mr. Jack Roush, and I can promise you I wouldn’t have hit that button. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Preece explained that drivers often use radio communication to release frustration during intense moments on the track.

“There have been a lot of interviews about how drivers use their radios to vent. It’s kind of like going to a psychiatrist, right? You’re not just going to sit in front of a mirror and talk to yourself. You need somebody to hear it.”

“But yeah, I guess I won’t be hitting that button anymore.”

Ryan Preece Faces Playoff Pressure After NASCAR Penalty

The upheld NASCAR penalty leaves Ryan Preece 16th in the Cup Series standings as the battle for playoff positions continues. RFK Racing released a statement saying it was disappointed with the decision while maintaining confidence in the evidence and analysis presented during the appeal.

Preece chose not to discuss the matter in greater detail and said his attention is now on the remainder of the season.

“It doesn’t matter what I think,” he said.

With the NASCAR penalty now finalized, Ryan Preece and RFK Racing must focus on recovering the lost points and improving their position in the standings during the final stretch of the regular season.