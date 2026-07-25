Samantha Busch Details ‘Different’ Emotions Since Husband Kyle’s Death

Just over two months after the sudden and tragic passing of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, his widow, Samantha, opened up about the difficulty in expressing her emotions.

In a recent Instagram post, Samantha said there is a lot she would like to share about the experience of the heartbreaking tragedy. Between the physical pain, trauma, and disbelief, Samantha has felt the weight of the loss every day since.

Samantha, who married Kyle in 2010 and had two kids together, still cannot fully accept the reality of what has happened.

Samantha on emotions of losing Kyle: ‘This feels so different’

Between the highs and lows she has experienced in her life, Samantha feels like she has always been an open book. Sharing her life stories with her social media followers has been a way to process, heal, and connect with people who face similar struggles.

Some of those things Samantha said include her battles with infertility and hair loss. With her platform, Samantha shared her stories not only to help herself process tough times, but assure those who battle the same things are not alone.

Yet, since the passing of her husband, Samantha has not felt the same way about opening up.

“This feels so different. Every time I start to write, I stop. I worry people will think it’s too dark. Too much. That I’m grieving the wrong way. That I should be farther along. That I should keep these thoughts to myself,” Samantha Busch wrote via Instagram.

With the fear of how her emotions will be perceived, Samantha feels, too, that staying quiet does not feel like her either. Posting the “pretty healing” moments since the tragedy feels “fake,” Samantha said, adding that it does not encapsulate the true grief they feel.

But the truth is staying quiet hasn’t felt like me either and posting just the pretty healing moments feels fake because it doesn’t capture how truly brutal grief is on every level.

“I miss showing up as my authentic self instead of filtering every thought through the fear of how it will be received. Because this is my life now. It’s heartbreaking, messy, confusing, and incredibly lonely. I don’t know exactly what sharing this chapter will look like yet. I just know that pretending I’m okay isn’t honest,” Samantha Busch wrote.

The emotions since the loss have been a whirlwind for Samantha to navigate and she is unclear how she will open up about the tragedy.

“I miss showing up as my authentic self instead of filtering every thought through the fear of how it will be received. Because this is my life now. It’s heartbreaking, messy, confusing, and incredibly lonely. I don’t know exactly what sharing this chapter will look like yet. I just know that pretending I’m okay isn’t honest,” Samantha Busch wrote.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway honors Kyle Busch

This Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400. Ahead of the race weekend, the track is paying tribute to the late Kyle Busch.

As shared on X by NASCAR insider Steven Taranto, the track displayed a Kyle Busch No. 8 banner in the grandstands along the front straightaway. The tribute is one of many that NASCAR’s racetracks have shared in the weeks following Busch’s passing.

Busch was a two-time Brickyard 400 winner, winning the event back-to-back in 2015 and 2016. He is one of only three drivers (Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick) to win the Crown Jewel race back-to-back.

Busch died on May 21 after being hospitalized with a severe case of pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. He was 41 years old and survived by his wife, Samantha, and two children, Brexton and Lennix.