Samantha Busch Delivers Emotional Message to NASCAR Fans Before Bristol Night Race

Before engines fired under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night, Samantha Busch stood in front of the NASCAR community and delivered an emotional message about Kyle Busch, the fans who followed him for two decades and the support her family has received since his death.

Bristol has spent the weekend honoring the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, but Samantha’s speech ahead of the Cup race brought the tributes to a deeply personal level. She spoke about what the Tennessee short track meant to Kyle and acknowledged something that defined his relationship with NASCAR fans throughout his career: Whether they cheered him or booed him, they were part of the Rowdy story.

“Bristol was always so special to Kyle,” Samantha said. “He loved racing under the lights, the energy of this place, and most importantly, you, the fans.”

For Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Saturday night was about far more than returning to a racetrack where Kyle produced some of the defining moments of his career. It was another reminder of just how many people shared in those moments with them.

Samantha Busch Tells NASCAR Fans ‘There Was No Rowdy Without You Guys’

Kyle Busch’s relationship with NASCAR fans was rarely quiet. He could draw some of the loudest cheers in the grandstands and, at other times, some of the loudest boos. Samantha didn’t shy away from that complicated relationship Saturday night. She embraced it.

“We aren’t walking this alone,” she told the Bristol crowd. “You celebrated his wins. You stood by him on the hard days. And yeah, plenty of you booed him as well.”

Then came perhaps the most powerful line of her speech.

“There was no Rowdy without you guys.”

Samantha went on to thank the NASCAR community for rallying around her family in the months since Kyle’s death.

“Since we lost him, this racing community has embraced Brexton, Lennix and I, and we are so thankful for all of you,” she said.

The moment carried particular weight at Bristol, a track forever intertwined with Busch’s career. He won eight Cup Series races at the half-mile track, including the 2010 and 2017 Bristol Night Races, and his success there extended well beyond NASCAR’s top series.

It was also a place tailor-made for the driver fans knew as Rowdy. Bristol was loud, unforgiving and rarely short on confrontation. Busch thrived in that environment.

On Saturday night, his family returned to see his legacy honored there.

Kyle Busch’s Iconic M&M’s Colors Return Under the Bristol Lights

The tributes extended onto the racetrack.

Ty Gibbs climbed behind the wheel of a special M&M’s tribute car honoring Busch, bringing the familiar colors associated with one of the most recognizable stretches of Busch’s career back to Bristol.

For Samantha, seeing that paint scheme under the lights carried an entirely different meaning now.

“Seeing these iconic M&M’s colors back under the Bristol lights feels like a part of him is still here with us,” she said.

The tribute car was only one piece of Bristol’s celebration of Busch. Fans received yellow tribute towels, and the track planned a special Lap 18 tribute, a nod to the No. 18 Busch made synonymous with his years at Joe Gibbs Racing.

But Samantha’s words before the race captured something a paint scheme or statistic couldn’t.

“For 20 years, this sport was our life,” she said during the speech, reflecting on the memories her family built in NASCAR.

Busch won 234 races across NASCAR’s three national series, the most of any driver in history. Yet Saturday night’s tribute was less about adding up victories than remembering the personality behind them and the relationship Busch built with a fan base that was never indifferent toward him.

Samantha made sure even the boos had their place in that history.

And on a Saturday night at one of Kyle Busch’s favorite racetracks, NASCAR once again belonged to Rowdy.