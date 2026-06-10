Samantha Busch Makes Heartfelt Post on Brexton Racing, Promise to Kyle

Samantha Busch took to social media on Wednesday with a heartfelt post, her second since the tragic death of her husband, NASCAR champion Kyle Busch.

In the post, Samantha detailed how watching the couple’s son, Brexton, return to racing is bittersweet and the promise she made to her husband in his final moments.

Brexton has been competing in this week’s Cook Out Summer Shootout at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 11-year-old has finished sixth and second, respectively, in the two races he has competed in this week.

Samantha Busch on son Brexton’s return: ‘Both heartbreaking and beautiful’

With a picture of herself, son Brexton, and daughter Lennix looking out on the Kyle Busch No. 8 painted on the grass at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Samantha detailed how difficult, yet beautiful having Brexton racing again was.

“Watching Brexton back at the track is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once because there are moments when I catch a glimpse of Kyle in him, the same determination, the same passion, the same spark, and for a second it feels like a piece of him is still right here with us. These moments are incredibly hard, but they also remind me that Kyle’s story isn’t over. It lives on through the dreams he inspired and the two children he loved more than anything.”

Samantha went on to reveal a promise she made to Kyle when he was in the hospital.

“I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what. For Brexton, that dream is racing,” she wrote.

Samantha said it was not a dream Kyle had for Brexton, but one her husband and son shared. They spent “countless” hours building a relationship around the sport they both cherished.

Lennix, who just turned four, received a go-kart for her birthday. While Samantha said it will not be the same as having her husband there to support their daughter, they will do their “absolute best” if she wants to pursue racing.

Samantha finished the post saying that despite the unfathomable tragedy the family has suffered, being at the racetrack is where they have a lot of familiarity. It is where she and Kyle shared some of the greatest moments and watched their kids grow up.

Because of their deep-rooted connection to racing, Samantha said they will continue on.

“Every time we get to the track, we’re reminded that a piece of our team is missing. The person who should be standing beside us isn’t there. That part is heartbreaking. But it’s also where we feel closest to him, surrounded by the memories, the people, and the dreams he helped build. So, we race on ❤️”

Tributes to Kyle Busch continued last Sunday at Michigan

The NASCAR community is still coming to grips with the tragic and sudden loss of Kyle Busch, who passed away on May 21.

In last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan, fans in the grandstands held up eight fingers on the eighth lap of the race in honor of the fallen champion.

Denny Hamlin went on to win Sunday’s race to claim his 63rd career Cup victory, tying Busch for ninth on the all-time wins list. In honor of Busch, Hamlin celebrated by holding a No. 18 flag as he performed a celebratory burnout.