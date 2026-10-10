Samantha Busch Shares Heartbreaking Revelation at Kyle Busch’s Celebration of Life

Samantha Busch fought back tears Friday night as she shared a side of her late husband, Kyle Busch, that NASCAR fans rarely got to see.

Speaking during Kyle’s Celebration of Life at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 9, Samantha reflected on the man behind the championships, the fierce competitor and the larger-than-life personality fans knew as Rowdy.

But amid the memories and heartbreak, she revealed something that might surprise those who watched Kyle struggle through the final years of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

“Kyle was happy. Really happy,” Samantha said. “I know that might surprise some people.”

Samantha Busch Reveals What Made Kyle Truly Happy

Samantha acknowledged that Kyle’s final years on the racetrack hadn’t always been easy. But away from the Cup Series, he had found something even more meaningful than winning.

He was learning to appreciate everything racing had given him, especially the opportunity to share it with their children, Brexton and Lennix.

Samantha described her happiest memories as late nights at the racetrack, with Lennix covered in dirt, Brexton and his friends scattered around the trailer, and racing equipment everywhere.

And right in the middle of it all was Kyle, watching race footage and soaking up every moment.

“And he’s completely and utterly happy,” Samantha recalled.

For a driver who had spent his entire career chasing the next victory, finding contentment hadn’t always come naturally.

But Kyle had finally learned to slow down and appreciate the life he’d built with his family.

“We loved the life we built,” Samantha said.

Samantha Busch Makes Emotional Promise to Kyle

Samantha also reflected on the extraordinary support her family has received since Kyle’s death in June.

From showing up at Brexton’s races to surrounding their children with love, the NASCAR community has helped the family navigate a life they never imagined facing without him.

“You did something for our kids that I could never do alone,” Samantha said. “You showed them how loved their daddy was.”

She acknowledged the countless moments Kyle will miss as Brexton and Lennix grow older, but made clear that his legacy would continue through their children and the racing community he loved.

“This is not the end of Kyle’s story,” she said.

Near the end of her speech, Samantha addressed her husband directly, her voice breaking with emotion.

“Kyle, babe, I wish you could see this. I wish you could see how deeply you are loved.”

She promised to spend the rest of her life carrying forward everything Kyle built and believed in, while making sure their children always know how much their father loved them.

Her final words captured both the heartbreak of losing him and her determination to keep his memory alive.

“We love you, Kyle, so much, and we will race on.”